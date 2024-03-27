5th annual Kankakee County Senior Safety Fair set for June

The fifth annual Kankakee County Senior Safety Fair is set for June 13. The event, hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

The day will feature workshops and speakers, including heroin epidemic and prescription drug safety; crime prevention and home safety; phone and internet scams targeting seniors; safety demonstrations and resource information; Medicaid/Medicare forms and open enrollment.

There also will be vendors, including Kankakee County law enforcement, local businesses and service providers, community groups and senior clubs. There will be freebies and giveaways throughout the day.

Additionally, there will be free document shredding, free prescription medication dropoff, free blood pressure tests, free glucose/cholesterol screenings and more.

The event is free to attend and registration is required by June 3 by calling 815-936-5829, emailing cstewart@k3county.net or visiting k3sao.com/seniors. Registration ensures free lunch and door prize.