Olivet nursing program ranked No. 2 in state

RegisteredNursing.org, a leading resource for the nursing industry, has announced Olivet Nazarene University’s Registered Nursing to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) program has achieved a top ranking in its annual assessment of Illinois nursing programs.

ONU was ranked No. 2 out of the Top 5 programs for the year. For more information on rankings, go to <a href="https://www.registerednursing.org/rn-to-bsn/illinois/#show" target="_blank">registerednursing.org/rn-to-bsn/illinois/#show</a>.

“RN to BSN programs are essential in the US for elevating nursing standards and improving patient care outcomes,” RegisteredNursing.org said in a news release. “By encouraging registered nurses to pursue advanced education, these programs address nursing shortages and adapt to the changing health care landscape.”