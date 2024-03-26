Merchant Street Art Gallery to host open house, T-shirt design contest

KANKAKEE — The Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting an open house and resource fair April 2 for Autism Acceptance Month. Love-A-Latte and Sweet Darren’s will be providing beverages and food for purchase, and local entertainer and Bob Ross impersonator Aaron Raschka will be doing an artistic demonstration.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee. Staff will be offering tours of the space, as well as a first look at upcoming classes and events. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public.

The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism presents the T-Shirt Design Contest for the 2024 Run for Autism.

Entries are due by the end of March. Submit designs to <a href="mailto:info@merchantstreetart.org" target="_blank">info@merchantstreetart.org</a>, or bring them to 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.