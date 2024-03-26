KVSO to present final concert of 2023-24 season on April 6

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present the final concert series of its 2023-24 season at 7 p.m. April 6. Sean Paul Mills, the newly appointed music director and conductor, will lead a program featuring works by Antonin Dvorak, Richard Strauss and Johannes Brahms. Also joining the KVSO will be guest French horn soloist Emily Whittaker.

Titled Hope for Friends & Families for Tomorrow, the KVSO will be performing Dvorak’s exuberant “Carnival Overture,” Strauss’ youthful and virtuosic “French horn Concerto No. 1” with soloist Whittaker, and Brahms’ touching and triumphant “Symphony No. 2 in D Major.”

The performance will take place in Kresge Auditorium in the Larsen Fine Arts Center on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

New to the KVSO this season is a series of free pre-concert discussions. These discussions will take place 45 minutes before each performance and provide audience members with an opportunity to learn more about the composers, selections, orchestra and soloists as well as ask questions of and interact with Mills and guest artists. There will be a reception at Larsen Fine Arts Center after the April 6 concert to meet and greet Mills.

Tickets for KVSO concerts are available through the KVSO, <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>, and at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Adult tickets cost $30, and child tickets cost $5.

“Please join us as we continue a season of hope that features both familiar and new works for symphony orchestra,” KVSO said in a news release.