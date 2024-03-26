Cross to be carried Friday

On Good Friday, the road to Calvary will symbolically wind through Bonfield.

A cross will be carried through the village streets, re-enacting part of the passion of Christ.

The event, meant to remember the journey of Christ carrying the cross to the crucifixion, will start at 10 a.m. in front of the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church at 348 E. Smith St. The cross carrying goes on, rain or shine.

Bart Durbin will carry a cross more than a mile around the streets of the village.

The public is welcome to join him in the walk as observers, or even to take a turn carrying. People can walk, drive or bicycle to join in. Durbin said that typically about 20 people will come. He’s hoping for more this year and has gone to the trouble to contact area Methodist churches to encourage attendance. Bonfield Methodist Pastor Keith Blankenship will be among the participants.

The walk begins with a short prayer and participants continue a discussion as they walk along, Durbin said.

After the walk, light refreshments will be served at the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.

The tradition was started a number of years ago by a former pastor. Durbin has literally carried it forward for several years.

The carry, Durbin said, is an “honor to God.”

It’s an event he does even though his left knee was replaced five years ago, and he had a triple bypass in November 2020. The doctors told him his “widow maker” was 90% blocked.

“I am definitely a sinner,” Durbin said.

He is a lifelong Christian but has become more devout in the past 12 to 15 years.

The cross consists of two connected brown landscape timbers. There is a sign near the peak “INRI,” standing for the Latin phrase, “Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews.”

Cross carrying will take place in Christian ceremonies around the world, too, notably on the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem and in Rome.

While some crosses have wheels attached to make the task a bit easier, Durbin doesn’t consider that quite right. In keeping with the sacrifice, his cross has none.

He describes his cross as “light.” It did not seem light to this writer.

<strong>DEEP HERITAGE</strong>

Bonfield is a town with a deep heritage and history in the Methodist faith. For many years, Bonfield had two Methodist churches within blocks of each other, Bonfield Evangelical and First Methodist; as well as nearby Grand Prairie United Methodist along Route 17.

First Methodist closed three years ago. Durbin’s mother-in-law, the late Georgia Van Voorst, played piano in the church and directed the choir. Durbin’s father-in-law, Robert, owned the hardware and lumber store in Bonfield.

Durbin and his wife Alyssa have been married 27 years. Their blended family includes four sons, five grandsons, a granddaughter and one great-granddaughter. Alyssa, 74, has had both hips replaced.

He is a retired driver. He covered 3 million miles for Yellow Freight without an accident and then drove the Braidwood Library Bookmobile for 12 years. Alyssa is retired from retail, having worked in bookstores and for LensCrafters.

They met at the Theatiki historical re-enactment years ago, both in costume. His kilt impressed her. First meeting in July, marriage in November.

They continue the reenactment hobby to this day, he as a Revolutionary War soldier, she as his wife.

In 2013, the Kankakee Valley Park District gave Durbin its Volunteer of the Year award for his leadership of the then-Small Memorial Park re-enactment. The Durbins have also re-enacted at Perry Farm Park and at the Kankakee River State Park over the years.

In addition, Durbin is a Vietnam veteran, who served aboard a destroyer escort off the coast. He often gives the Memorial Day speech in Bonfield.

Durbin undergoes no special physical training to get ready for carrying the cross. His exercise regimen, he quipped, is nothing more extensive than taking the trash out to the curb. He has found over the years, that once the cross carry starts, his adrenaline kicks in.

In a combination of faith and living history, Durbin gives out replicas of Revolutionary War nails glued together in the form if a cross.

When the pastor is on vacation, Durbin gives the sermon as a lay preacher at the church.

His topics, he said, are straightforward, like “How to listen to God.”

“I try to follow the words,” Durbin said. “I believe in God. I honor Jesus. I am what I am.”