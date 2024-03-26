CIRKA to present April Grooves Day at Majestic

From 5 p.m. April 6 to 2 a.m. April 7, CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts) will host its annual fundraiser at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Live music will take place throughout the building during the event titled April Grooves Day.

<strong>THE LUSH VINE</strong>

• The Traveling Radio show 6-7 p.m.

• The BTB 7:30-8:30 p.m.

<strong>THE MAJESTIC THEATER</strong>

• The Katzpa Jammas 7-8 p.m.

• Old Shoe 8:30-10:30 p.m.

<strong>FLANAGAN’S IRISH PUB</strong>

• Leigh Evin & Groovis 9-10 p.m.

Flanagan’s will host an after party where music will continue by Beeso & Friends (11 p.m.); All the Cool Molecules (midnight); DJ Oliver Fade (1 a.m.).

Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased at <a href="https://bit.ly/3IUcIw0" target="_blank">bit.ly/3IUcIw0</a>.