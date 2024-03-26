Shaw Local

Blood drives coming to Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Momence, Peotone

By Daily Journal staff report

This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood or platelets now to combat a monstrous fact: only 3 out of 100 people donate blood.

This led the Red Cross to team up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the new film, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” and invites donors to rise together and give blood.

When donors share their strength by coming to give now through April 7, they’ll get an exclusive “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. For more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org/GXK.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood and platelet donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types — especially those with type O blood — are critical to ensuring hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.

To book a time to give, go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Additionally, all who come to give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Spring" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Spring</a> for details.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. March 29, Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave.

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd.

<strong>Momence</strong>

• 2-6 p.m. April 1 at Momence Fire Department, 15 N. Pine

<strong>Peotone</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. April 10 at Peotone High School, 605 W. North St.