Blood drives coming to Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Momence, Peotone

This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood or platelets now to combat a monstrous fact: only 3 out of 100 people donate blood.

This led the Red Cross to team up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the new film, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” and invites donors to rise together and give blood.

When donors share their strength by coming to give now through April 7, they’ll get an exclusive “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. For more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org/GXK.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood and platelet donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types — especially those with type O blood — are critical to ensuring hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.

To book a time to give, go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Additionally, all who come to give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Spring" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Spring</a> for details.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. March 29, Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave.

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd.

<strong>Momence</strong>

• 2-6 p.m. April 1 at Momence Fire Department, 15 N. Pine

<strong>Peotone</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. April 10 at Peotone High School, 605 W. North St.