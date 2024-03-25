Will County Sheriff's police investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash

Will County Sheriff’s police continue investigating a fatal 2-vehicle crash on Wilmington-Peotone Road in Will County on March 21.

Phillip Murray, 37, of Peotone, was a passenger in a Lincoln MKX. He was pronounced dead at Silver Cross Hospital, a Will County Sheriff’s news release said.

At 4:23 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wilmington-Peotone Road 1 mile east of Cedar Road for a two-vehicle personal injury crash with passenger entrapments, the release said.

Initial reports indicate the 21-year-old female driver of a Ford Escape was traveling east on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she missed her turn at Cedar Road.

As she continued down Wilmington-Peotone Road she began to turn into a farm field entryway to turn around. She then crossed in front of the Lincoln MKX that was traveling west. Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage, the release said.

The female driver of the Escape had a 12-year-old female passenger in the back seat at the time of the crash. The 12-year-old was extricated from the vehicle by Manhattan Fire Department. Both driver and passenger were transported to Ascension St. Mary Hospital in Kankakee. The driver suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said.

The 12-year-old was checked by medical staff and was airlifted to Chicago Lurie’s Children’s Hospital. Her injuries and condition are unknown at this time, the release said.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 68-year-old female, and her 37-year-old male, front seat passenger, both suffered injuries. They were transported to Silver Cross Hospital where the female driver was treated for severe hand injuries and further testing, the release said.

Before being transported to the hospital, Murray was extricated from the vehicle and suffered major injuries, the release said.

At this time, one citation was issued to the driver of the Ford Escape for improper lane usage. The Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is continuing their reconstruction of the crash and processing evidence, the release said.