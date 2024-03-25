Salvation Army hosting free Easter egg hunt

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee will have an Easter egg hunt at its Corps Community Center, 148 N. Harrison, Kankakee, this weekend.

The free event is set for 9-11 a.m. Saturday for children ages 2-12. People can sign up their children in advance at the Salvation Army, scan a QR code on a flier or just come that morning.

As of late last week, 30 children are registered, said Jerome Foster, the new youth director at the Salvation Army. Foster has started and organized the event.

Participating children will be divided into three groups: ages 2-5 in the Salvation Army Chapel; ages 6-9 at the gym; and ages 10-12 in the playground. Children with special needs will be accommodated, Foster said.

Each section will include two special eggs for door prizes. After the hunt for candy stored in plastic eggs, there will be an arts and crafts project.

Easter egg hunts can go quickly, so it is always a good idea to be on time.

Donations from Meijer and from First Trust Bank of Illinois have helped to make this event possible.