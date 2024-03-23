First rest, then new political campaigns

KANKAKEE — Illinois General Assembly hopeful Billy Morgan might have summed it up best late Tuesday night only moments after the last of the votes had been counted.

The 79th House District hopeful said after several weeks of “shoe leather democracy,” meaning a lot of walking and talking with voters, he was going to have a nice night of sleep.

Then, the Monee resident said it will be on to the second phase of the campaign. The Nov. 5 general election looms a little more than seven months away.

Plans to bask in the glow of a primary victory need to be short, as the second phase of the 2024 election is now upon the victorious primary candidates and for those who did not face a primary challenge. Most will face an opponent come autumn.

And for those primary winners who do not have a ballot opponent at this moment, that fact might not hold true.

The Democrat and Republican parties have until 4:30 p.m. June 3 to place a candidate on the ballot.

Independent and new party candidates have from June 17-24 to file for the Nov. 5 election.

Governmental bodies seeking to place a referendum on the ballot have until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 to file with the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

Seats in the Illinois House, Illinois Senate, U.S. House, U.S. Senate and the White House await, and they are typically not given. They must be earned.

Position on governmental bodies such as the Kankakee County Board will also be up for vote as will be the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk.

Here are pending races for the general election.

<strong>ILLINOIS HOUSE</strong>

• 79th House District: Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, incumbent; Billy Morgan, of Monee, Democrat, challenger.

• 34th House District: Nick Smith, D-Chicago, incumbent; Frederick Walls, of Crete, Republican, challenger.

• 29th House District: Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, incumbent; no challenger.

<strong>ILLINOIS SENATE</strong>

• 40th Senate District: Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, incumbent; Philip Nagel, of Braidwood, Republican, challenger.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY BOARD</strong>

• Dist. 2: Denise Turner, Republican; Marta Perales, Democrat. (Open seat.)

• Dist. 14: Joe Swanson, Republican, incumbent; Gary Ciaccio, Democrat.

• Dist. 16: Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, Republican, incumbent; Jamie Bosman, Democrat.

• Dist. 22: Antonio Carrico, Republican, incumbent; Al Whitmon, Democrat.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

• Circuit Clerk: Sandi Cianci, Republican, incumbent; Dondi Maricle, Democrat.

<strong>U.S HOUSE</strong>

• Dist. 1: Jonathan Jackson, Democrat, incumbent; Marcus Lewis, Republican.

• Dist. 2: Robin Kelly, Democrat, incumbent; Ashley Ramas, Republican.

<strong>BBCHS REFERENDUM?</strong>

The school’s advisory committee nor the school board have yet decided if an expansion referendum will be placed on the ballot. A decision is expected in June.