Central High School to present 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'

CLIFTON — Theater and entertainment fans are invited to the auditorium of Central High School to hear celebrity lecturer Sheridain Whiteside regale with a tale of laughter and deceit in the high school’s production of “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”

After being injured, Whiteside resides at the house of the Stanleys, and chaos ensues as he and his array of exotic friends turn the town upside down. The show is under the direction of Brianna Dayton and Jackson C. Dillon. The show includes mature language and themes.

“The Man Who Came to Dinner” is by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman.

Shows will take place at 7 p.m. April 6 and 2 p.m. April 7 at Central High School, 1134 3100N, Clifton.

Tickets cost $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Email <a href="mailto:kgifford@cusd4.org" target="_blank">kgifford@cusd4.org</a> for presale tickets, or call 815-694-2321.