After 15 years incarcerated, Collins helping released fathers readjust to society

Sentenced to 65 years in prison, then-19-year-old Travis Collins sat day after day in his cell faced with two options: continue on the path of gang violence which put him behind prison bars, or change course.

Though according to his book “Resilience” he dabbled in the former option for a bit, he eventually came to terms with the fact he was solely responsible for his future.

Using the hours of idle time one has in prison, he obtained his GED and then read through every law-related item in the library.

He eventually educated himself to the point of being able to successfully appeal his conviction.

According to Daily Journal archives and information from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Collins was convicted of first-degree murder following a Kankakee east side shooting in 1999.

In 2017, his post-conviction relief was reduced to second-degree murder with a sentence of 20 years at 50% and two-years parole. Collins served 15 years between Menard Correctional Facility and Jerome Combs Detention Center and was released.

In 2019, he returned to the outside world. His life had done a 180-degree turn since his initial sentencing. Now came the hurdles of reacclimation to society.

“When I came home, I was a ghost in the system,” Collins said, stating he didn’t have an identification card and, without that, he couldn’t get a job.

He went through a two-month process that involved him obtaining a new ID and birth certificate.

“It was so difficult,” he said. “I didn’t have any support, but I had the ambition and drive to do the right thing.”

Collins said the reason many people getting out of prison fall back into a life of crime for payment is because there are too many hoops to jump through to get set up with resources.

Between this experience and his book “Resilience” — which Collins wrote while incarcerated — Collins was inspired to start a violence prevention program titled Daddy’s Home.

Daddy’s Home is a follow-up program to his Resilience program, which he teaches at Jerome Combs Detention Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays by invitation of Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

What Collins said is “the bread and butter” of the Resilience program is the first day when he gives participants a goal sheet. He then provides participants with paperwork that will help them with the steps.

While incarceration continues, they can read through the paperwork to be hands-on and ready to go when they return home.

About three months ago, Collins began volunteering and speaking with Kankakee County Probation’s Emerging Adult program, which includes 18- to 24-year-old clients.

“Our Emerging Adults are able to identify with Travis, and his passion to help them is evident. Travis’ Resilience program gives them the skills they need to be successful,” said Holly Jordan, probation officer.

“Travis is in the community doing the legwork necessary to bring desperately needed resources back to the group. Helping those who are incarcerated and justice system-involved is not just a job for Travis. He is dedicated to bringing a much-needed change to our community.”

<strong>A CHANGED MAN</strong>

Upon returning home, with none of the identifying paperwork available for him to get a job, Collins opted to shovel snow to make money.

Having developed a relationship with Downey, he went to his office one winter day — wearing what Downey recalls as a thin coat, slacks and dress shoes — and said all he was seeking was a suit to help him in professional endeavors.

Being of similar size, Downey went home and pulled a few items from his closet, including a suit.

“I got a call about a week or two later from a prospective employer, who I knew, and he said, ‘I got a guy sitting in front of me and he said he’s wearing your suit,’” Downey remembered.

“I said, ‘I cannot vouch for anything about his work habits, all I can tell you about is what kind of person he was in the late ‘90s and how he’s changed as a person, and I would hope somebody would give him a chance in a job.’”

This, Downey said, was not what he ever would have expected when he first met Collins in the late ‘90s when Downey was chief of corrections at Jerome Combs.

“[Travis] had to be one of the absolute worst from the standpoint of attitude and complete disrespect for authority,” Downey said. “He was a problem, and you don’t normally see that from an 18-year-old kid.”

Fast-forward to the mid-2010s and now-Sheriff Downey got a notification that Collins would be returning to Jerome Combs while appealing his conviction.

Initially apprehensive about his return, Downey was quickly impressed with how Collins had changed.

Collins often would participate in Thinking for a Change, a group session where inmates could talk about their goals for the future. Downey said that, in Collins’ housing unit, Collins had a way of talking fellow inmates through their conflict, ultimately helping avoid physical altercations.

One day Downey went to Thinking for a Change, and Collins asked to speak with him privately in the hallway. Collins apologized to Downey for his behavior when he was first in the facility.

“Having dealt with a number of individuals who have been incarcerated, that doesn’t happen a lot … so that kind of struck me,” Downey said.

Downey said he wrote a letter on Collins’ behalf to present to the judge that spoke about his changed character, saying that, since his return, “he’s been nothing but respectful.”

Proud of the character transformation — though Downey made it clear it doesn’t erase the tragedy of that fateful 1999 shooting — he said others in Collins’ shoes can learn something.

“To be honest, if those who make mistakes like Travis did — and Travis will tell you, he made a mistake — if they can get rid of that stuff and figure out that ‘Hey, that’s not the way to go,’ the world would be a much better place.”

Describing him as ‘like an adopted third son,’ Downey is still in contact with Collins and commends the work he’s doing.

“Travis’s heart from the beginning was to help the kids,” Downey said.

<strong>A WANT TO HELP</strong>

After applying for jobs while shoveling snow, Collins eventually obtained the position of sanitation supervisor at CSL Behring.

The CSL position didn’t fill the void of his need to help others.

Last month, he became the Outreach Specialist for Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center in Kankakee.

“I didn’t feel the joy that I feel now … This is what I’m here for, this is why God released me early. I feel more fulfilled doing this,” Collins said. “I believe that if God wanted me to come home, or if God released me to be a sanitation supervisor, it just doesn’t make sense.

“God could’ve gone to Indeed to get a sanitation supervisor. He wanted me to do this work right here.”

Prior to starting his role with Duane Dean, he met Duane Dean Behavioral Health Program Manager for Violence Prevention Gloria Kennedy.

When Collins presented Kennedy with the idea of hosting a program for fathers returning home from prison and readjusting to society and parenthood, the name immediately flashed in Kennedy’s mind:

Daddy’s Home.

<strong>DADDY’S HOME</strong>

Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays at New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the program officially began in January. Collins has the opportunity not only to share his story, but share tips for readjusting, something he didn’t have when he was released.

A big piece of this is Collins’ and Kennedy’s abilities to steer the men in the direction of help with resources. The program has seen attendance grow each week.

“It’s one of those things that’s word-of-mouth,” Kennedy said. “When the men realize that there’s some substance here, then they’re willing to come.”

She added that one of the first things they did at the start of the program was ask the participants what activities they’d like to do with their children.

Most said anything that allows spending quality time with their kids; other suggestions included an old-fashioned cookout.

“It’s important for the children, but it’s also important for the fathers,” Kennedy said.

While the participants’ ability to spend quality time with their children is a big piece of the puzzle, the overall purpose of the program is violence prevention.

“A lot of dads, they’re ashamed. They’re home and they have nothing to offer their child … so they may just avoid the child altogether and say, ‘Let me get my act together.’ And when they return, the child is dealing with a lot of dangers [Dad] dealt with as a child,” Collins said.

“So, by the time he returns, it might be too late and the kid might already be in the streets and that’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

He said there are kids in the area “committing violent acts” and only a handful of outreach workers to reach the actual kid.

“But if we reach the dad — he may have three or four kids in the same community — and now we just reached one person. And the dad is someone that the [children] will listen to,” Collins said. “The ultimate goal is getting the dads back in the kids’ lives.”

<strong>SECOND CHANCES</strong>

One of the challenges in getting Daddy’s Home off the ground was finding a home for the program.

“Out of 15 guys [in the program], 11 of them had murder convictions. But they’re all positive now. A lot of people don’t want that in their church,” Collins said, giving thanks to Pastor Tom Ivy and Deborah Ivy of New Vision for allowing Daddy’s Home to operate out of their banquet hall.

In helping other men in his former position, Collins is making the most of his second chance at freedom. Now married to Adazhia Stewart, he is now a father himself to 5-month-old Travis Jr.

The family calls Kankakee home.

In addition to his day job and the programs and presentations he hosts, he also oversees Lord of L.A.M.B.S. (“Loving All My Brothers and Sisters.”) Ministry, which is a food pantry out of Hopkins Park.

When it comes to helping someone understand why a person with a violent background deserves a second chance, Collins put it simply.

“Pay attention to the work that the person does,” he said. “If someone is helping their community with limited resources … help them. Bring them in. Because they’re already showing that they can do the work.”

<em>Daily Journal senior reporter Jeff Bonty contributed to this story.</em>

In a recent two-day event at Kankakee Junior High School hosted by Kankakee Forgives, Travis Collins taught seventh- and eighth-grade students about the Resilience program. The presentation also touched on the impact of gun violence.

A survey was provided to students following the presentation, in which they offered the following feedback:

<strong>I have experienced gun violence</strong>

• YES: 48.1%

• NO: 51.9%

<strong>I have a family member who has experienced gun violence</strong>

• YES: 70.1%

• NO: 29.9%

<strong>I have a friend who has experienced gun violence</strong>

• YES: 44.7%

• NO: 55.3%

<strong>I feel safe in my community</strong>

• YES: 46.1%

• NO: 53.9%

<strong>This presentation was helpful</strong>

• YES: 90.5%

• NO: 9.5%