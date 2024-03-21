Newcomers win Democrat primary for county board seats

Two relative newcomers will be on the ballot for Kankakee County Board seats in the November General Election after winning Democrat Party primary races on Tuesday.

Jamie Bosman, of Bourbonnais, defeated Mario Rafe, of Bourbonnais, for the District 16 seat on the Democrat side. Bosman had 100 votes to 27 for Rafe for 79% of the votes cast.

Anthony Crutcher, of Kankakee, defeated longtime board member Robert Ellington-Snipes by a 134-99 count in District 18.

“I’m excited, I’m ready,” said Bosman when reached by phone on Tuesday night. “I’m definitely ready to step up.”

It’s Bosman’s first foray into running for public office. She works in mental health for Illinois Department of Health Services. She’s a Democratic precinct committeewoman and is currently an active AFSCME local 29 union steward and serves as an executive board member.

She is also a member of IDWK (Illinois Democrat Women of Kankakee) and serves as an executive board member. She has the endorsement of the Kankakee Friends of Labor.

Bosman said she campaigned by knocking on doors in her district, introducing herself to potential constituents if elected.

“I sent out thank you cards to everybody just thanking them for being a part of Bourbonnais and keeping it growing,” she said. “Just getting my name out there and introducing myself. I do have some [political] signs out here.”

Bosman, 42, will face Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, the Republican incumbent, in the Nov. 5 General Election. Hildebrand is also vice chairman of the board.

“That’s going to be the challenging one, but I’m ready” she said. “I’m definitely ready.”

Crutcher won 58% of the vote in unseating Snipes, who was in his third separate stint on the board. First elected in 1990 for one term, Snipes won election again in 2000 for a term. He then defeated Republican Beth Zacharias in the 2010 General Election for his first contested win. Snipes has served on the board ever since.

Snipes chalked up the defeat to the low voter turnout (16.6%) and that Crutcher had the support of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee attorney John Coghlan.

“There’s no way [Crutcher] could have won by himself,” Snipes said.

The defeat for Snipes will end more than 20 years he has served on the county board for his eastside city of Kankakee district when his term ends in November.

“You have to accept the results and go from there,” Snipes said. “The people voted for somebody else [to serve] for a while.”

Repeated attempts to contact Crutcher by phone for comment were unsuccessful. He will be unopposed in the General Election unless the Republican Party slates a candidate in June.