Salaries for mayor, clerk increased for first time in 35 years

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved raising the salaries for the village’s mayor and clerk at Monday’s meeting.

The salaries for the mayor and clerk, both elected officials, will be going up as of May 1, 2025.

The salary for the mayor will go from $12,000 a year to $16,000, which represents a 33% increase. The clerk’s salary goes from $4,200 to $6,000, a 43% hike, said Finance Director Tara Latz during the board’s March 4 meeting.

May 1, 2025, will be the start of the tenure of the next mayor and village clerk. The municipal election will be held in the spring of 2025.

It will be the first pay hike for these two positions in 35 years.

Annual salaries for trustees is $4,200.