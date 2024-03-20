2 firework displays set for summer in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee skies will again be lit with a pair of firework displays this summer.

The shows do come with a cost. The production costs for the two shows came in at $51,500, a 6.5% increase from the 2023 shows which came in at $48,000.

The Kankakee City Council approved a pair of contracts with Elgin-based Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions for two displays, the first being June 22 in honor of Juneteenth, and the second being on the Fourth of July.

The city OK’d the contract for the approximate 10-minute show on the weekend following Juneteenth for $9,500 at Pioneer Park. The 2023 Juneteenth display was $8,000.

The second contract will provide for a 25-minute July 4 show at the conclusion of the Independence Day celebration along the banks of the Kankakee River between Kankakee Community College and Beckman Park.

The July 4 display will cost $42,000, up $2,000 from the 2023 production.

The city has been contracting with Mad Bomber for the past few years.

“We’re excited to keep fireworks here,” Mayor Chris Curtis said after the meeting. “They get costly. We’ll see if anyone wants to sponsor [the show].”

Curtis told council members he was pleasantly surprised by the 2024 pricing. As in years’ past, he will seek private donations to offset some of the expense.

The actual Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday is recognized on June 19. To date, 28 states and the District of Columbia legally recognize it as a public holiday, meaning all state government workers are off for the day.

This year the holiday falls on a Wednesday, so it was decided to have the fireworks on June 22 so more people would be available to enjoy them.

This year’s July Fourth holiday falls on a Thursday.

Communities need to commit to the holiday shows months in advance as companies, such as Mad Bomber, are only able to produce a certain number of shows based on how many production crews they have.

Some communities are not able to hold the July Fourth show on the actual holiday.