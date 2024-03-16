The night of the Amtrak crash

BOURBONNAIS — On a cold March 1999 night, the biggest mass-casualty event in the county occurred on McKnight Road near Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais.

At 9:47 p.m. March 15, an Amtrak passenger train — the famous City of New Orleans — heading south on the Illinois Central (now Canadian National Railway) tracks with 207 passengers and 28 crew members collided with a semitrailer hauling six bundles of rebar 60-feet in length and weight 46,000 pounds from Birmingham Steel, now known as Nucor Steel.

The semi’s driver, John R. Stokes, told crash investigators he tried to beat the train, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s report about the crash that ultimately claimed the lives of 11 people and sent another 121 passengers to Riverside Medical Center and Provena St. Mary Hospital, now known Ascension Saint Mary Hospital.

Approximately 30 Birmingham employees sprang into action and cut through the chain link fence and started pulling passengers from the wreckage.

Stokes suffered minor injuries.

There was a massive outpouring of firefighters and police. Ambulances and other fire equipment came from 100 miles north.

The train included two locomotives and 14 cars. The two locomotives derailed as well as 11 of the 14 cars. Four of the cars were unoccupied, the report said.

It was a sleeper car that crashed into the rear of the derailed locomotive where the 11 fatalities occurred.

The 58-year-old Stokes said the crossing lights came on as he was on the tracks. Witnesses to the crash told investigators the lights and crossing gates were activated at the McKnight Road crossing.

McKnight Road, which intersects Illinois Route 50, led to Birmingham Steel’s parking lot and loading area.

It was Stokes’ third stop that day, which the official report said started at midnight March 15. He made a delivery and picked up another load in Dayton, Ohio, the report said.

The NTSB said in its 77-page report, published February 2002, the probable cause of the collision between Amtrak train 59 and Stokes’ flatbed semitrailer was Stokes’ “inappropriate response to the grade crossing warning devices and his judgment, likely impaired by fatigue, that he could cross the tracks before the arrival of the train.”

The report said a contributing factor to the accident “was Melco Transfer, Inc.’s failure to provide driver oversight sufficient to detect or prevent driver fatigue as a result of excessive driving or on-duty periods.”

At the time of the accident, Melco operated 41 trucks and owned or leased 55 trailers, primarily hauling steel throughout the Midwest.

According to the company, about 95% of Melco drivers were owner-operators, the report said.

Stokes, who died in 2007, was owner/operator of his semitrailer. He was hired by Melco to deliver the rebar to Dayton, Ohio.

Stokes was charged and found guilty in a bench trial in 2004 for keeping false records and driving too long without rest.

He was sentenced to two years in prison by then-Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson.

Due to the crash, a portion of Illinois Route 50 was moved east away from the railroad tracks and McKnight Road was closed a few years later.