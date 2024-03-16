25 years later, people still talk about the Amtrak crash

<em>Editor's note This story has been corrected to clarify the attribution in the third paragraph. It was from Ashley Bonnin Igo.</em>

Jesse Lipscomb and Ashley Bonnin Igo had a wonderful spring break trip in Chicago with their families back in March 1999.

There was the trip to the American Girl Doll store, the Rainforest Cafe and the Cheesecake Factory.

“My mom (June Bonnin), cousin (Jessica Whitaker) and the Lipscomb [mother Cindy and daughters Rainey, Lacey and Jesse] family were in Chicago for a spring break trip to the flagship American Girl store. We loved the dolls and the trip was a dream come true for all of us girls,” Ashley recalled earlier this week.

They made the trek via Amtrak’s City of New Orleans.

They were heading back to Tennessee and Mississippi on March 15, 1999. They were in a sleeper car when the train crashed into a semi-tractor trailer attempting to cross the tracks.

The crash knocked the two engines and 11 of 14 cars off the tracks.

The sleeper car where the group was resting was catapulted into the back of the second engine. It hit with such force that the sleeper car bent.

It was in that car where 11 of the 207 train passengers lost their lives.

The list of dead included June Bonnin; Jessica Whitaker; and Jesse’s sisters, 10-year-old Rainey, and 8-year-old Lacey.

“My family and I were visiting Chicago from Memphis on our spring break, and we had a truly wonderful trip,” Jesse recalled. She was only 5 years old at the time of the crash.

Jesse lives in Branson, Mo., and works at a gap year program called Link Year.

After 25 years, Jesse still thinks of that day. She has visited the memorial and crash site several times. She spoke at the 20th anniversary memorial service.

“I have a beautiful life and I am so grateful for it,” Jesse said.

“The loss of my sisters and the traumatic impact from the wreck has been profound, but I am still here. And I carry my sisters and Mrs. June and Jessica with me in my heart. There’s not a day that passes that I don’t miss them and my mom.”

Her mother passed away 11 years ago in 2012.

“But I know that they are still very much a part of me and who I have become. I have had an incredible life. I am moving to France next year and will continue to take life head on and be grateful for this ‘borrowed time’ that I have been given.”

Ashley lives in Dallas with her husband, Brooks, and kids, 3-year-old June and 4-month-old Oliver.

“June is named after my mom who died in the accident. Getting to see her live on through my daughter is such a gift,” Ashley said. She lost part of a leg in the crash.

Ashley’s experience led her to pursue a career in counseling. She is now a Licensed Professional Counselor specializing in child and adolescent therapy.

“Through my own experience and in helping others, I’ve learned the importance of processing significant life events physically, psychologically and spiritually. The Lord has blessed me immensely,” Ashley said.

<strong>A FIREFIGHTER’S MEMORIES</strong>

Current Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener was one of the dozens of first responders paged to the crash site.

There was no 911 system yet. There were multiple dispatch centers for police and fire departments throughout the county.

“We had two command centers setup. One on the east side and one on the west side. We had no idea what the other side was doing,” Kenner said due to the lack of integrated communication systems.

On a fire rig heading to the crash, Keener said then fire chief Mike Harshbarger, who has since passed away, made a comment that sticks with him to this day.

“A Bourbonnais patrolman was first on scene. He was requesting a box alarm,” Keener said.

“Chief Mike said, and I remember it to this day. ‘If that’s what he is asking for, give it to him.’ Chief Mike wasn’t even on the scene. Chief Mike was the kind of guy that if somebody gave you information and they were requesting it, then it was valid information.”

<strong>A VIEW FROM AFAR</strong>

Then Kankakee County Sheriff Tim Bukowski was in Los Angeles the night of the crash.

Bukowski had enrolled in a three-day training program. Ironically it was titled Mass Casualty Training for Emergency Managers.

It was set to start Tuesday, but Bukowski headed back to Kankakee County that day to help with the crash efforts.

In his place the night of the crash was then Undersheriff Brad O’Keefe, who was in communication with Bukowski.

“Late Monday evening I spoke with Mr. O’Keefe on three or four other occasions and at one point he was upset because his radio could not communicate with the sheriff’s radio frequency,” Bukowski said.

“At one point he told me that he wanted to know if the main fire involving the lead train engine and a sleeper car that had come to rest atop the main engine was extinguished or not.

“I told Brad that the main fire involving the lead engine was in fact extinguished. O’Keefe asked how I knew that the primary fire involving the main engine and the sleeper car was out. I explained that I was watching the live broadcast from Bourbonnais, which was very clear and the broadcasters had just shown the fire in question was extinguished.”

<strong>COMMUNITY COMES THROUGH</strong>

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore was a village trustee at the time of the crash.

He recalled Farm & Fleet management opening the store to aid train passengers who had only the clothes they were wearing.

“There was no need to pay. They just were helping out,” Schore said.

“In the ensuing days, schools, hotels and restaurants reached out to the train passengers. In tough times, our community comes together to take on the cause.”

The crash was an obviously tough ordeal, Schore said. But, he said, there was good that came from it.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reconfigured Illinois Route 50, moving a portion eastward and away from the railroad tracks.

McKnight Road was closed because the Route 50 project built an access road to Birmingham Steel (now Nucor Steel) that semis could use that was away from the railroad tracks.

Kankakee County officials put into place the 911 communication center moving the county toward a central dispatching system.

Not unlike local infrastructure changes which came to the region as a result of this devastating event, the survivors of this horror also changed.

“What happened 25 years ago shaped me forever,” said Jesse. “But I continue on, come what may, because I know that I do not walk alone.”

The memorial website created in honor of the 25th anniversary of the March 15, 1999 Amtrak crash in Bourbonnais an be found at <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.

The village of Bourbonnais hopes to collect and share stories, photos and memories from the event so the affected families and community can remain connected as time passes.