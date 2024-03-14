Community Easter egg hunts on tap

Tuesday is the first day of spring and shortly thereafter, the Easter Bunny will be on his way.

The bunny will be hopping around town leading up to Easter (March 31) to participate at various Easter egg hunts around the area. Put your pastels on and get baskets ready for the holiday tradition.

<strong>ONARGA AMERICAN LEGION</strong>

From 8-11 a.m. March 23 at the American Legion Building in Onarga will be breakfast with the Bunny. There will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and milk. Free will donations will be accepted. The breakfast is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 551.

At 11 a.m., festivities will move to Durham Park for an Easter egg hunt for age groups: toddler; preschool; kindergarten and first grade; second grade and above. To participate, bring a donation for the local food pantry.

<strong>EASTER EGG TRAIL HUNT</strong>

At 9 a.m. March 23 at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, the Bourbonnais Township Park District, the village of Bradley and the village of Bourbonnais will host the annual Easter Egg Trail Hunt.

Thousands of colorful eggs, including special golden eggs, are hidden throughout the trails, waiting to be discovered by eager hunters of all ages. There will be five starting points.

From 9-9:45 a.m., meet the Easter Bunny at the Coyne Street entrance. The main egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. followed by the post-hunt celebration in the gazebo.

<strong>VILLAGE OF MANTENO</strong>

At 10 a.m. March 23 at Heritage Park, 500 W. Cook St., Manteno, the village of Manteno will host the annual Easter Egg Dash. The day begins with tasty treats and pictures with the Easter Bunny under the pavilion.

The dash begins right at 11 a.m. and includes three different age groups: pre-K and under; first and second grades; third and fourth grades.

<strong>RIVERSIDE SENIOR LIFE</strong>

At 10 a.m. March 23, hop on by Riverside Senior Life Bourbonnais Grove, 85 E. Burns Road, Bourbonnais, for the annual Easter egg hunt. There will be refreshments and a craft as well as a chance to get a photo with the Easter Bunny. RSVPs are required by March 15 by calling 815-935-3332.

<strong>SPECIAL NEEDS EASTER EGG HUNT</strong>

At 10 a.m. March 23 at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais, individuals and families with special needs can take photos with the Easter Bunny, enjoy games and a craft, and purchase items from LoveALatte and Sweet Darren’s ahead of the 11 a.m. Easter egg hunt. At 11:30 a.m. will begin the sensory- and wheelchair-friendly egg hunt.

All abilities are welcome as are siblings. Find a golden egg and win a prize.

<strong>BRADLEY AMERICAN LEGION</strong>

From 1-2 p.m. March 24 at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be an egg hunt split between ages of 1 to 5 and 6 to 12. The Easter Bunny is set to make an appearance at the free event where donations are accepted.

<strong>MANTENO LEGION PARK</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. March 24 at Legion Park on Main Street in Manteno, there will be an Easter egg hunt. While the hunt is free, there are fundraising components featuring a bake sale, craft sale, basket raffle and games. The event is sponsored by the Concerned Citizens of Manteno.

<strong>COURTYARD ESTATES OF HERSCHER</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. March 26 (rain date March 27) at Courtyard Estates of Herscher, 100 Harvest View Lane, Herscher, kids 12 and under are invited to participate in the egg hunt. There will be a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny and food trucks will be on site.

<strong>LADIES OF PEMBROKE</strong>

From 2-4 p.m. March 30 at Church of the Cross, 13043 E. 2260 South Road, Pembroke, the Ladies of Pembroke NFP and the Ladies of Pembroke Book Club will host an Easter egg hunt. The event will feature snacks, pictures with the Easter Bunny, basket giveaways and more.

To submit information on an Easter egg hunt or holiday event, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a> to run in Wednesday’s Community Calendar. Church-sponsored events will run in Wednesday’s Church Briefs.