UpliftedCare Grief Center introduces A Mess of Feelings Workshop

UpliftedCare Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, is hosting several free workshops and offering free support services. For more information, call Ronda Bond at 815-939-4141.

<strong>A Mess of Feelings Workshop</strong>

Scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, this workshop will give grieving individuals and families the chance to understand how messy feelings related to grief can be. UpliftedCare’s grief counselor will walk the attendees through some of these feelings and emotions to help them better navigate their grief journey.

Attendees also will be given the materials to make their own Grief Survival Kit that will give them some tools and help serve as a reminder they can make it through their difficult moments. This free workshop is open to individuals and families with children ages 5 and older. All workshop materials and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required to attend so materials may be prepared.

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. March 20. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center offers something for everyone at any stage of their grief journey. All services are completely free of charge. All Grief Support Groups are held weekly unless noted.

<strong>Mondays</strong>

• Loss of a Parent: 10 a.m.

• Finding Your New Normal: 10 a.m.

<strong>Tuesdays</strong>

• Womens’ Talk & Tea: 10 a.m.

• Teens & Grief: 4 p.m.

• Spousal Loss: 6 p.m.

• Child Loss: 6 p.m.

<strong>Wednesdays</strong>

• Sudden Loss: 10 a.m.

• Letting Go of Guilt: 6 p.m.

• Moving Through Grief Yoga: 10 a.m. (third Wednesday)

• Music & Memories: 6 p.m. (first Wednesday)

<strong>Thursdays</strong>

• Men’s Coffee & Conversation: 10 a.m. (second and fourth Thursday)

• First Responders: 6 p.m. (Beginning in May 2024)

<strong>Fridays</strong>

• Child Loss: 10 a.m.