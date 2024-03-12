Olivet hosts robotics state championship competition

BOURBONNAIS — The 2024 Illinois High School Robotics State Championship will be held at Olivet Nazarene University, hosting more than 150 teens and their mentors.

The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, is the largest and fastest growing middle school and high school robotics program globally with more than 20,000 teams from 50 countries playing in more than 1,700 competitions worldwide.

Robotics teams from 17 different Illinois high schools are expected to compete. The event is taking place in Olivet’s Chalfant Hall.

Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. March 22, with qualification matches taking place beginning at 6:45 p.m. Competition continues the next day, culminating with the awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

REC sparks interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, sustainable and affordable curriculum-based robotics programs.

The general public is invited to attend, and admission is free.