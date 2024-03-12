Corned beef, skating, trivia and more to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: St. Patrick's Day trivia at The Lush Vine has been canceled.</strong></em>

Throw on some green and search for four-leaf clovers as St. Patrick’s Day is almost up to bat. To celebrate the annual holiday, several events are taking place around town offering corned beef, cabbage and more.

<strong>Aroma Park Legion corned beef and cabbage dinner</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. (or while supplies last) Thursday at 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee, the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner. The menu also includes potatoes, carrots and bread. Take-out options are available.

<strong>St. Patrick’s paint party</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, artist Jessica Carter will be leading a St. Patrick’s Day-themed painting party where participants will paint Irish gnomes. Tickets cost $30 and include all supplies and instruction.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time to reserve a spot. The following bank apps can be used to purchase tickets ahead of time: Cashapp: $jcarter42484; Venmo: @Jessica-Carter-386; Pay Pal: @jcarter424.

<strong>St. PHATrick’s fundraiser</strong>

At 2 p.m. Saturday at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, Project Headspace and Timing — a local nonprofit supporting resources for veterans — will hold a fundraiser featuring corned beef, basket raffles, split-the-pot and more.

There is a $10 entry fee that covers a donation and food.

<strong>Wilmington VFW St. Patrick’s Day dinner</strong>

From noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 5422, 557 W. Baltimore St., Wilmington, there will be a corned beef dinner including cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rye bread and dessert.

The cost is $14 for adults, kids 8-12 cost $8 and kids younger than 3 are free. From 3-6 p.m. will be live music from Silverstrings.

<strong>Luck of the Irish skate</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, the Kankakee Valley Park District will host a St. Patrick’s Day skate. Attendees are encouraged to wear green attire. There will be a clover scavenger hunt.

The cost is $8 for ages 12 and older; $6 for 11 and younger; $5 for skate rental and $5 for skate walker. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.

On Friday, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, will have a shamrock craft for a take-and-make project that families can come and pick up to do at a better time at home. All pieces are provided, and supplies are limited.

From 4:30-5:15 p.m. Monday, Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, invites students in grades first through sixth to hear a lucky story and have a St. Patrick’s Day-themed snack.