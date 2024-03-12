Bourbonnais man survives after officer and two citizens help save his life

A 74-year-old Bourbonnais man is well aware he is lucky to be alive.

About two months after he collapsed at the Bradley Billiard Club, Bruce Ray knows he is more than blessed that two citizens and a Bradley police officer saved his life.

The medical emergency took place at 10 p.m. Jan. 15.

It was at this time when Ray, struggling to breathe, collapsed and had his life restored inside the club.

Two citizens — Kendall Johnson, a nurse from Kankakee, and Chad Gartner, of Bradley — were there before emergency crews arrived. They performed life-saving CPR on Ray for about two minutes before emergency personnel arrived, said Lt. Philip Trudeau, Bradley Police Department’s division commander.

Bradley Police Officer Tyler Holmes arrived shortly after and took over doing chest compressions. He then started to receive a response from the man, Trudeau said.

They continued to assist until being relieved by Bradley Fire EMS. Their actions were directly related to the recovery of Bruce Ray.

“Simply put, everybody contributed to saving his life,” Trudeau said.

The fire department transported Ray to the hospital, where he was released five days later.

In a brief ceremony at the Feb. 26 village board meeting, all involved were honored by the village administration for their quick action. Ray, however, was unable to attend as he was dealing with COVID-19.

A former 28-year employee of Heinz, known for many years as General Foods along Hobbie Avenue on Kankakee’s north side, Ray later worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation after Heinz closed the Kankakee site.

He worked for IDOT until his September 2022 retirement.

Trudeau said the Bradley Police Department reviewed and agreed Holmes along with the two citizens should be honored for their life-saving efforts.

Johnson and Gartner were honored with Citizen Life Saving Awards for their involvement, quick actions, CPR and first aid for the medical emergency.

“People do amazing things every day without recognition, and we always feel that when people do commendable things that they should be recognized,” Trudeau said.

Officer Holmes received the police department’s Life Saving Award.

“Whether they knew Ray or not, their actions bridge the gap. Their actions helped before EMS arrived on scene until medical assistance was provided,” Trudeau said. “Directly or indirectly, they helped save his life. It deserved the recognition that it got.”

Bruce Ray’s wife, Murretta Ray, was beyond overjoyed her husband’s life was saved.

“We’re very grateful,” Murretta Ray said. “We’re very grateful that the paramedics there took the time to work on him.”

Murretta Ray said if the two citizens weren’t there, her husband would not be here today.

“We’re very grateful that Bradley took the time to honor these individuals,” she said. “We’re sitting up here listening to YouTube. He’s playing his music, and he’s doing well.”

Most recently, Bruce Ray was able to attend his daughter’s college graduation for her master’s degree during the first week of March.

Bruce Ray could not be reached for comment.