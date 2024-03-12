Blood drives coming to Bourbonnais, St. Anne

As spring approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types — especially those with type O blood — are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions.

During Red Cross Month in March, the Red Cross celebrates the volunteers and blood and platelet donors who are critical to ensuring those in need receive relief and care. To book a time to give, RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. As a thank-you, all who come to give by March 24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards. Go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Pets" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Pets</a> for details.

Additionally, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the new film, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” and to invite donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by giving March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50

• 1-6 p.m. March 29, Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

<strong>St. Anne</strong>

• From noon to 5:30 p.m. March 20 at St. Anne Community High School, 650 W. Guertin St.