'We all have stories': Yohnka developing local storytelling event

After attending a few storytelling events in Chicago, Bill Yohnka thought: Let’s bring this to Kankakee.

Being a local person of action, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

On April 9, Yohnka is launching Yarn Factory Listeners at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The free event starts at 7 p.m. and will feature six storytellers who will share eight-minute true, personal stories.

Happening in partnership with Kankakee Podcast and Kankakee Public Library, the unusual name of the event was derived from the idea of yarn being a story, factory being a place for creation and listeners being the audience giving their full attention to others who have crafted a personal tale.

“I love the process of crafting a story, but what I loved more was how the audience listened,” Yohnka said of his Chicago experience. “It is a rare in everyday life to speak for eight or so minutes and be listened to and understood without being interrupted or sidetracked. It feels good. I wanted people in our community to have that.”

The first Yarn Factory Listeners event will feature five local storytellers and one seasoned visiting storyteller from Chicago, Scott Whitehair, who has been hosting the storytelling event This Much is True in the city for more than a decade.

Local storytellers include Tomika A. Talley (Village of Sun River Terrace trustee and Kankakee County Housing Authority Board commissioner); Terry Streetman (a writer and woodworker); Alexandra Avans (lead vocalist of local band Not Yet); Deb Terrill (City of Kankakee Planning Board member and gardening enthusiast).

Additional storytellers will be announced in the coming days at Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling on Facebook.

Yohnka said that, while people might live in the same area, they have very different experiences and stories to share.

“I was also inspired to do my small part make this a community that stopped to listened and understand each other,” he said.

The plan is that future storytellers will come from the audience as a listener. The frequency of the meetups is to be determined, but Yohnka hopes to make it a monthly event.

“I believe that we are all storytellers,” the Kankakee native and director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society said. “While some have practice and style to it, we all have stories that are heartfelt, funny, inspirational and interesting that we can share.”