Kankakee's Bill Stevenson honored with Hall of Fame recognition

The newest inductee to The Villages Motor Racing Fan Club Hall of Fame is a name many Kankakee County residents will recognize.

During this year’s induction ceremony, an annual event dating back to its 2006 inception, Bill Stevenson, of Kankakee and president of Stevenson Auto Repair and Stevenson Auto Sales, was one of nine people inducted.

Because of his five decades of racing experience, the club invited Stevenson down to Florida to be a guest speaker at an event in November. He was already familiar with some of the club’s members, as people he’s known for years through racing have retired to Florida and have joined the organization.

He and his wife, Mari, traveled south and Stevenson gave an hour-long keynote about his racing experience.

“As a result of that, they were pleased with how I started racing and they invited me back to a banquet,” Stevenson said, noting that the February event was when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s kind of a neat deal if you’re into motorsports and I thought it was an honor to be recognized,” the Kankakee business owner said.

The Villages Motor Racing Fan Club is based in Florida and is a club dedicated to providing a forum to share common interests in all forms of motor racing. According to the website, many members are NASCAR fans, but they are equally interested in the local racing venues that are so prevalent in Florida.

Stevenson said that the club has a Hall of Fame trophy that’s on display in the showroom of the National Parks Depot Office which includes the recipients’ names.

President for the Automotive Trades Association, Director of the Northern Mustang Corral and called upon for the Automotive Advisory Committee at Kankakee Community College, Stevenson has more than 50 years of racing under his tires. He’s raced in several types of motorsports, demolition derbys, dirt track stock cars, drag racing, auto cross and road racing.

Stevenson said it’s became “a family affair” as he and Mari support their children, Brian, Amy and Jolynn’s racing careers as well as the racing careers of four grandsons. He currently races in five different classes and participates in races at the Kankakee County Speedway.

In addition to his interest in racing — as well as his decades of maintaining and selling vehicles — Stevenson also has an extensive car collection.

To many in the local racing scene, they might know him as “Wild Bill” Stevenson.

“I think anybody named Bill has that tag in front of it,” he said. “It’s just a nickname that people give you.

“When I was young and started racing at 16 at Kankakee Speedway, the older gentlemen out there gave me that nickname and I only hear it at the track. It’s kind of something that stuck with me.”

<strong>ABOUT BILL</strong>

Stevenson has years of experience in the auto industry. Mari, has a bachelor’s degree in education, a Master of Business Administration and serves as the company’s secretary.

“I’m lucky and blessed to have a successful business over the years,” he said.

He is an active member of the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Hundred Club. He graduated from WyoTech in 1974 and has always upheld his position as an ASE Certified Master Technician.

“He’s kind of an uncover success story here in Kankakee,” said friend Kristen Rubio.

Stevenson enjoys riding motorcycles and spends a lot of his free time at the racetrack. He is a licensed NHRA drag racer, drives a UMP stock car, and drives at different road courses throughout the Midwest — such as the AutoBahn, Road America and Gingerman Raceway.