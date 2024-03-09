KLASEY: Coming together, the United Way

The Latin motto, “E pluribus unum,” has been displayed on the Great Seal of the United States since 1782. Translated into English — “Out of many, one” —it refers to the joining of separate states into a single nation.

“Out of many, one” would also be an appropriate motto for one of Kankakee County’s oldest charitable organizations, United Way, which dates back to the year 1941. Originally called Community Chest, the organization was formed to blend the financing efforts of a number of charities into a single, more efficient annual fundraising campaign.

At a Nov. 14, 1941, meeting launching the campaign, Chairman G.E. Anderson told the crowd, “The time has come when Kankakee [should begin] the raising of funds for the character and humanitarian agencies through the medium of a community chest, in which one campaign is held annually for all agencies, instead of having many during the year.”

Arthur Beckman, one of the Community Chest organizers, described the advantages of a combined campaign for a reporter from the Kankakee Republican-News. “One major effort,” he said, “… will save the expense of campaigns and insure a larger percentage of the returns being used for the intended purpose.”

Almost 80 years later, the concept of cooperative fundraising still is the organization’s guiding principle. United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties has mobilized caring people to invest in communities where resources are needed most, according to the organization’s website.

That four-week-long 1941 campaign, which involved several hundred volunteers soliciting donations from local businesses and industrial plants and their employees, exceeded its target of $36,710. The funds were distributed to seven organizations: YMCA, YWCA, Boy Scouts, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Children’s Home and Aid Society.

Based on budgets submitted to the Community Chest at the beginning of the campaign, the amounts allocated ranged from $14,024 for the YMCA to $351 for the Children’s Home and Aid Society.

In Kankakee’s postwar industrial boom and well into the 1990s, the fundraising organization grew steadily in the number of member organizations and the scope of its fundraising efforts. The 1993 United Way campaign achieved a long-desired goal — passing the $1 million mark in donations. (The success of the 1993 campaign was particularly welcome since the organization had reached its goal only once since 1978 due to the loss of local industrial jobs.)

The 1993 campaign funds were distributed to 32 organizations (including six of the seven that were part of the 1941 campaign). It was estimated that the member organizations served 70,000 county residents during the year.

The million-dollar fundraising total had been predicted, six years earlier, by Kenneth Cote, who served as the organization’s executive director for 30 years.

“I’ve always said Kankakee County was a million-dollar community,” he said when he retired in 1987. “If everyone that could afford to give would give their fair share, Kankakee County would be in the million-dollar-plus range to support the needs of others. That’s not just blind optimism. I know it’s there.”

The “fair share” Cote mentioned was an important fundraising tool for the organization during his years as executive director. Donors were asked to pledge an amount equal to twelve hours’ pay per year; many employers allowed payroll deductions for the pledges. Cote actually developed a simple cardboard “slide rule” device that allowed a potential donor to quickly calculate the amount of his or her pledge.

Through the years, the fundraising organization has had several name changes. In July 1962, the Community Chest joined forces with another major fundraising organization, the Red Cross. Initially, it was called the Kankakee County United Fund of Community Chest and Red Cross. Today, the organization serves an expanded area as the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties and raises funds for 21 member agencies.

The local United Way responded to the economic hardships resulting from the COVID pandemic by raising, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, nearly $100,000.

The Community Chest fundraising concept was first tried in Kankakee in 1921. How did it fare?

Answer: The week-long drive had limited success. A goal of almost $45,000 was set to meet the needs of six agencies (Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, YMCA, YWCA, Red Cross, and Salvation Army), but only slightly more than $20,000 was raised. It would be 20 years before a combined fund drive was tried again.