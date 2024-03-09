Green Releaf marijuana dispensary nears opening

BRADLEY — Green Releaf is nearly ready to roll.

The second Bradley-based recreational marijuana retail site recently received its occupancy permit from the village of Bradley and it only awaits its final inspection from the state of Illinois.

When that is complete, the tenant taking over a portion of the former Pier 1 Imports store, 1660 Illinois Route 50, in the outer ring of merchants around the Northfield Square mall will be ready to open.

The site will join Phili Dispensary, 1300 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais, the former site of an Aldi grocery store, as the village’s second dispensary.

Kankakee is also home to a recreational marijuana dispensary, Aroma Hill, in the northeast portion of the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.

Regarding Green Releaf, owner Nevil Patel of Columbia, Mo., has been planning the business here for more than three years. The company gained a special use permit in September 2021 from Bradley.

According to village building permits, ownership was anticipating investing some $441,000 into the site, expected to be 2,400 square feet.

They had planned to be open within two years, but delays pushed the opening further down the road.

This will be Green Releaf Dispensary’s ninth location, but first in Illinois. The company has seven sites in Missouri and one in Ohio.