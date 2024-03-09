CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Riverside's McBurnie a man of community, family and faith

Upon entering his office at Riverside Medical Center each morning, one of the first things Vice President of Public Relations and Communication Matt McBurnie sees are the words “It’s Awesome Day. I see you got the memo.”

Hanging as a paper cutout on the back of his office door, McBurnie locks eyes with these words when he places his coat on the hook or goes to exit the room.

Such a mantra is appropriate for McBurnie’s jovial personality — an attribute that’s important for his community-facing role.

“There are just incredible people here,” he said. “People that love each other, want the best for the community, they’re highly invested and deeply connected and easy to connect to.”

<strong>ROAD TO KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

Growing up in Indianapolis, McBurnie found his way to the area when he attended Olivet Nazarene University for his undergrad. Before graduation, he became the youth pastor at College Church of the Nazarene and would work for ONU for about eight years.

Building a network within the community, some friends told him about United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties where he would go on to become an executive.

“I had a great time with that; it was a quick four years,” he said. “That really helped me get to know the community well as well as key community leaders.”

One of those key community leaders was none other than Phil Kambic.

The president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare was running a Riverside-related campaign with United Way. Kambic and McBurnie struck up a friendship and, in 2007, McBurnie joined Riverside as the executive director of the Riverside Healthcare Foundation.

He would remain in that role until 2015 when he moved into his current role, where his primary responsibilities are the outward-facing elements of Riverside, including: marketing, communication and public relations, the Foundation and grant writing, volunteer services, government and community relations, retail services and “there are always other duties as assigned.”

“I give Riverside a lot of credit and, Phil Kambic, specifically,” McBurnie said, “He grew up at Riverside so he’s always looking for the people he has here to move and grow and expand.”

Prior to joining Riverside, McBurnie was in the process of obtaining his MBA. He would finish the degree while working for the foundation which allowed him to be “able to see a broader spectrum of the business cycle here at Riverside.”

Never leaving behind the love he had of working with the community while at United Way, McBurnie said “it continues to be one of the great joys” of his work with Riverside is being able to work out in the community.

<strong>THEATER & GIVING BACK</strong>

Being one of the faces of Riverside often requires McBurnie to be at a podium or on a stage with a microphone. This comes naturally as he’s had years of practice in the theater.

McBurnie left the high school his friends were at to attend a high school where he could put his focus on theater and music.

“And, I had never really done [a show] before, so it’s kind of an odd story when I tell it back,” he said.

He eventually caught the bug for performing, which grew from an inkling he had of enjoying watching musicals. His favorite is “Brigadoon,” which takes place in the town of the same name in Scotland.

Years later he would come to find out that his grandfather grew up in that very town.

That was the first familial connection to theater, as McBurnie’s kids grew to love performing, too. He’s done several shows with Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, including “The Music Man” which he acted in (as The Music Man) with his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and niece.

“That’s one of the beauties of community theater is you can kind of be in a mix with a group of people that you wouldn’t normally get to do something special with,” he said.

Though his busy schedule doesn’t always allow for participation in local theater, he said “when those opportunities come up, it’s really special.”

That busy schedule includes McBurnie’s participation on four local boards, including GatheringPoint Church, Municipal Bank, Olivet Nazarene University’s board of trustees, and the Kankakee Riverfront Society.

He said some of his days “start really early and end really late, so I try to be efficient.”

“One of the things I really enjoy, and I think helps it along, is I’m very connected with a lot of people in town so when they reach out to me for help, I try to find a way to say ‘yes,’” he said. “And, when I need to ask for help, I know that they reciprocate.”

<strong>FAMILY & FAITH</strong>

When talking about his family, McBurnie puts it simply: “I married really, really well.”

He began dating his now-wife Marsha the night before starting his freshman year at ONU. She was a senior in high school back in Indianapolis, but he said the chemistry was just there.

Marsha would eventually begin attending ONU and the couple would marry during their last year of school, as Matt playfully puts it, “I crammed four years [of college] into five.”

They’ve gone on to build a life in Bourbonnais and share four kids, Andrew, 26; Adelynn, 21; Caleb, 18; and Katie, 14.

They also have a fur baby, a dog named Cameron Homer, named for the incentive that if son Caleb — who is currently a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and plays varsity baseball — hit a ball over the fence in Little League, they would get a dog.

“He’s part way around the field and his buddies started barking because they knew,” McBurnie recalled.

Caleb has committed to go to ONU to play baseball. Andrew works for Pathfinder and attended ONU where he met his wife, Ashtyn. Adelynn is a cosmetologist at Nichole Marie Salon across the street from ONU’s entrance. And Katie is a freshman at BBCHS where she plays on the basketball team.

“I’m fortunate. I love my family and, thankfully, they love me.”

A big component of his family life is faith.

McBurnie became a Christian as a child and his original community in Kankakee County stemmed from his ONU peers and the relationships he created through College Church.

The church has grown so much over the years that’s it’s splintered off into two spaces in Bourbonnais: the original on University Avenue and GatheringPoint, along Career Center Road.

“My faith is something I hope people know about me,” he said.

Behind his desk is a sign reading “But first, pray” … the perfect complement to his “Awesome Day” mantra.