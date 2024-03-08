South Carolina couple travels to return historical drawings to Frank Lloyd Wright house

A piece of Frank Lloyd Wright history traveled some 740 miles to make its way back to the Kankakee-based B. Harley Bradley House this week.

Stephen Small, the eighth owner of the Bradley House from 1986 to 1987, had retained Chicago architect, John Eifler, to prepare drawings for the restoration and re-adaption of the Bradley House to its original condition.

During a visit to a Charlotte, N.C.,-based antique mall, Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts, Alex Srisuwan and Sawyer Baker, of Rock Hill, S.C., found a copy of the 18 drawings.

In late January, the couple contacted Wright in Kankakee, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the Kankakee-based house, that they had found the drawings. In February, Srisuwan and Baker traveled all the way from South Carolina to hand deliver the drawings and to take a private tour of the B. Harley Bradley House.

“They came up, we exchanged drawings, we had a tour of the house and we had a great time,” said Wright in Kankakee Executive Director Bob Bohlmann. “I found it rather exciting and interesting. I knew there were drawings, I’d seen bits and pieces, but for them to tell me they found a full set of 18 was amazing.”

Because Baker is from Galesburg, she was familiar with the city of Kankakee. Having background knowledge of Frank Lloyd Wright made this discovery — and its eventual return — kismet.

Bohlmann explained that these aren’t the original drawings done by Eifler, rather they are a set of copies provided to either Small or a contractor. The copies are from 1987. A retired architect, Bohlmann said that drawings are typically done on 1000H paper or mylar, then copies are made.

The organization posted to its Facebook the news about the return of the copies. Eifler commented on the post saying, “The originals (ink on mylar) have been donated to the Burnham Library at the Art Institute of Chicago.”

Bohlmann said that Eifler's drawings were based on a concept of what Small was planning to do to the property. However, not much, if anything, is reflected today based on those plans. Small died in 1987.

<strong>BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD</strong>

Wright in Kankakee plans to develop a display for the historic documents along with copies of Frank Lloyd Wright’s original drawings.

Bohlmann said they offer a standard tour and an in-depth tour and will soon be offering an accredited architectural tour. Working with the American Institute of Architects, architects and engineers can come for the tour and receive two hours of continuing education credit. In the state of Illinois, it’s required that architects and architectural engineers receive 12 continuing education credits per year.

“[It’s] a great show-and-tell for a tour,” Bohlmann said. “It was a real Godsend … it fits into something we’re trying to do educationally.”

This, Bohlmann said, is a great addition to the museum as Wright in Kankakee is in the midst of gearing up for the 125th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style home. The anniversary will be celebrated in 2025.

"We cannot thank Alex and Sawyer enough for their keen eye and sense of preservation in finding these documents to bring back to the B. Harley Bradley House," the organization posted to its social media.

"We deeply appreciate your generosity in helping us to preserve Frank Lloyd Wright's flagship prairie style, B. Harley Bradley House for future generations!"