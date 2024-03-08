2024 Chocolate Tour raises sweet $22,000

BOURBONNAIS — The seventh annual Chocolate Tour proved the sweetest so far.

The tour grossed the highest overall revenue with the largest number of available tickets, an increase in event sponsorships, and a rise in raffle sales and event apparel sales, since its first tour in 2017, a news release said.

The tour’s committee announced Thursday net proceeds totaled $22,379.59, breaking the previous record of $19,291.94 in 2023. In seven years, the tour has poured $91,962.56 into community projects.

This year’s tour took place Feb. 3 in the village of Bourbonnais.

The eighth annual Chocolate Tour is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2025. Event information will be available this fall at <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a> and <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.

Co-hosted by the village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District, in conjunction with title sponsor Sweet Street, 350 participants explored Bourbonnais businesses while indulging in sweet treats and more at each stop.

Those who visited all 40 locations were eligible to win the grand prize, courtesy of Andaul Jewelers, and a runner-up grand prize, courtesy of Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

“Each year, I am more and more amazed with the community’s support of this annual sold-out event,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in the news release.

“From tour participants to tour business stops, event volunteers and everything in between, Chocolate Tour is a wonderful and positive day in Bourbonnais. Even better, proceeds go right back into the community. It’s really an all-around win for our residents, businesses and visitors.”

This year’s proceeds support the village’s new synthetic ice rink and funding for exhibit updates at Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Exploration Station.

“Chocolate Tour is a truly unique event that the park district is proud to host each year,” BTPD Board President Dave Zinanni said in the news release.

“It is an opportunity to connect with local businesses and our park patrons and we look forward to it. This is such a positive community event that gives back to help us create an impact for years to come.”

Previous proceeds supported the 1837 Log Schoolhouse restoration, Robert Latham Community Room renovations in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, new equipment for the Event and Skate Plaza, facility improvements at the Children’s Safety Center and new programs for children and family-focused events at Perry Farm Park.