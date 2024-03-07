Inclusion matters at BBCHS Best Buddies Talent Show

Singing, dancing and other unique performances filled the stage at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium Wednesday afternoon during the annual Best Buddies Talent Show.

Titled “On Cloud 9 with Best Buddies,” more than 30 students performed alongside their buddies in the event, organized by members of the BBCHS Best Buddies Chapter, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education non-disabled peers.

Joining the singing and dancing numbers was a heated Mario Kart race, a peg board lights creation coming to life and comedy performances. Student Nathan Corder also shared his video presentation about his experience flying a plane.

The Best Buddies club, which has been at BBCHS for 15 years, has been recognized both on the state and national levels and is one of the largest clubs at the school.

The event intermission featured a video about inclusion created by members of the club as the student body celebrates national Spread the Word Week, a campaign partnering with the Special Olympics and Best Buddies to call on everyone to make their pledge to take action for inclusion in their school, community or workplace.

The purpose of Best Buddies and Special Olympics, as shared by talent show hosts Joseph Menard and Tyler Wilson, is to spread inclusion throughout the community by providing opportunities for inclusion.

The event was live-streamed by the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@BoilerMediaBBCHS" target="_blank">BBCHS Boilermaker Media YouTube</a> page. For more information on Spread the Word Inclusion, go to <a href="https://www.spreadtheword.global" target="_blank">spreadtheword.global</a>.