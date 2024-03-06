Teams sought for annual Relay For Life

The American Cancer Society is recruiting teams from businesses, schools, families, places of worship and more to participate in the Relay For Life of Kankakee County event, which will be held on June 8 at Bishop McNamara Catholic School.

This is the organization’s 29th year hosting Relay For Life in Kankakee County.

Relay For Life teams are committed to finishing the fight against cancer and raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. Teams and individuals can sign up for the Relay For Life event by visiting <a href="https://www.relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a> or by calling the ACS Helpline at 708-384-2807 or emailing Michelle Pruitt, ACS Staff Partner at michelle.pruitt@cancer.org.

The Relay For Life program is a community-based event where teams and individuals set up campsites at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Cancer survivors and caregivers take a celebratory first lap to start each event. At the event, each team sets up a themed campsite and continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.

Over 450 people participated in the 2023 Relay For Life of Kankakee County and raised $237,000, all to support the Society’s mission to finish the fight against cancer once and for all. The Relay For life of Kankakee County ranks No. 7 in the North Region and No. 25 nationally.

“The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all,” said Michelle Sadler, Kankakee County Relay For Life event chair, in a news release. “Many participants are our family, friends and neighbors who have faced cancer themselves. Each new team that register brings us one step closer to saving more lives.”

To learn more about Relay For Life of Kankakee County, visit <a href="https://www.RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact Michelle Pruitt at <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a> or Michelle Sadler at <a href="mailto:mlsbears@comcast.net" target="_blank">mlsbears@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> Relay For Life, an annual event committed to finishing the fight against cancer and raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission.

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Saturday, June 8

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee

<strong>REGISTER:</strong> <a href="https://www.RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil</a>