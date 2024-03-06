Rinehart's Wild West Show's rabbit Shirley surpasses average lifespan, dies at 14-and-a-half

Rinehart’s Wild West Show, whose shows have delighted at spots around Kankakee and Iroquois counties, said goodbye to one of its longest-running castmates, Shirley.

Shirley, a domesticated rabbit, died Feb. 29 at the age of 14½.

“She made so many people happy,” said owner Mark Rinehart, of Milford, who runs the Wild West Show with a collection of animals.

According to various sources, including WebMD and Blue Cross Blue Shield, the average lifespan of a domesticated rabbit is eight and 12 years.

The oldest rabbit ever recorded was an Australian rabbit named Flopsy, who lived to be 18 years, 10 months and 3 weeks old. Rinehart said, based on his research, Shirley was the second-oldest rabbit in Illinois and either third or fourth in the world.

The black-and-white rabbit has not only brought joy to kids at events such as the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival, she provided smiles to older animal lovers during the pandemic.

Rinehart would take Shirley for visits to nursing homes in Gilman, Paxton and Piper City, and the rabbit would say her “hellos” through the window.

In addition to rabbits, Rinehart’s Wild West Show features horses, mini horses, goats and more. For more information on the show and its animals, search “The Rinehart’s Wild West Show” on Facebook.