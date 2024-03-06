Retiring police officer recognized at board meeting

MANTENO — Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford said you just can’t replace police officers the caliber of Sgt. Mike Berns, who will retire March 31 after more than 26 years with the Manteno Police Department.

Berns was recognized on Monday at the Manteno Board of Trustees meeting for his dedicated service. Swinford said Berns’ training, education and experience are invaluable to the police force.

“The things he brings to the table, I really can’t say enough,” Swinford said. “We appreciate everything he’s done.”

Before joining the Manteno force, Berns also worked as an officer in St. Anne and Momence. Berns said a few words at the meeting about his career, opting not to tell any “war stories,” but he said he wanted to thank God and his family.

“As many of you know, this is a hard career on families, missing holidays, missing birthdays, the shift work … and [the family] worrying about the mental [strain] when we go out to work,” he said.

Berns also thanked Mayor Tim Nugent, who was on the police commission when he was hired on at the department.

“Thanks for taking a chance on me, and I hope I didn’t disappoint you,” he said.

Nugent said he remembers seeing Berns on patrol so much he wondered if he ever slept.

“I know we made some good hires, and you were one of them,” Nugent said.

Berns also thanked the Manteno community for trusting the department and embracing him when he was out on patrol.

“I made some great connections in town, some great friends just by getting out and talking to people,” he said. “Chief Swinford, thank you for giving me a chance to learn the admin side of this job. I really appreciate that. Thank you for all the wisdom that you passed on to me. I’m forever grateful for all of it.”

There weren’t too many people Berns came in contact with in the village that he didn’t thank on Monday for all their help and support. He also was grateful to all his fellow officers and had a few words of wisdom for them.

“Take care of yourselves, both physically and mentally,” he said. “Always make sure you and your partners go home at the end of the shift safe and sound. Remember how important your reputation is. It takes time and effort to build it, and you can destroy it in a second by being dumb, so don’t be dumb.

“Always do the right thing for the right reasons. And lastly, leave the department better than what you found it. Leave a legacy not in your name, but in the deeds that you do.”