Man struck, killed by vehicle

MANTENO — A 19-year-old resident of Indian Oaks Academy was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

According to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, Bryce Ortega was transported to Riverside Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m. An autopsy was completed Tuesday.

Ortega was in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and was being housed at Indian Oaks Academy.

The incident occurred at 8:18 p.m. near the intersection of Grove Street and Mulberry Street, which is approximately three blocks west of Indian Oaks Academy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.