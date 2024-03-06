ECDA hosting Community Conversation, Healthy Homes Workshop

The city of Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency will be hosting informational events in March that are open to the city’s residents. Events include a Spanish interpreter.

<strong>COMMUNITY CONVERSATION</strong>

At 6 p.m. March 14 at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, attendees are welcome to share thoughts and concerns about their neighborhoods. During the event, attendees can learn more about the ECDA. Light refreshments will be served.

<strong>HEALTHY HOMES WORKSHOP</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. March 21, join the ECDA for a workshop to learn about maintenance checklists that will help in building a plan to keep homes safe and healthy. The workshop will be led by Healthy Homes Program Manager Yorelly Villagomez.

The workshop will be held at 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee.