River Valley Metro receiving 9 paratransit vehicles through IDOT

Three transit providers in the Kankakee County area were awarded nearly $1.7 million to purchase 11 paratransit vehicles.

The region’s mass transit district, River Valley Metro, will receive nearly $1.4 million of the nearly $1.7-million total.

Through the Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, more than 500 paratransit vehicles valued at $57.1 million have been awarded to 113 transit providers.

The vehicles will be delivered to public transportation providers as well as nonprofit organizations serving seniors and individuals with disabilities.

In addition the metro transit system, Kankakee County and Thresholds were among the recipients, receiving funding of $1,392,000, $172,000 and $115,000, respectively.

The funding award equates to nine vehicles for River Valley Metro, one for Kankakee County and one for Thresholds. River Valley Metro and Kankakee County were awarded under the public provider category and Thresholds under the non-profit organization category.

Ken Munjoy, Metro’s chief operating officer, said the district is “very pleased” about the award. He said that the buses will be obtained through IDOT though a timeline has not be set.

He explained that the program is a single contract through IDOT to have buses built and then obtained by transit agencies throughout the state.

“The last time this happened was a few years ago and we got all of them delivered at the same time,” Munjoy said.

He said that three of the nine buses are medium-duty and the remaining six are super medium-duty. The three will be replacing some 2011 buses River Valley Metro has, and the other six will replace buses from 2018 that have mileage eclipsing 300,000 miles each.

While all of them can be used as paratransit vehicles, the three replacing the 2011 buses will be used as paratransit vehicles and the remaining six will be used as fixed-route buses.

“This will enable us to take some buses out of service that are approaching the [end] and we can continue having reliable vehicles on the road.”

<strong>COUNTY VEHICLE</strong>

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the paratransit vehicle the county will be receiving will replace a Show Bus used for rural transportation.

Like River Valley Metro, Wheeler explained that every year or so the county receives a new bus or two to replace vehicles in the fleet that have high mileage.

“This is demonstrative of our commitment to rural transit,” he said.

For the ones taken out of the fleet, the county looks to sell them (in whole or for scraps) and that money goes into the surplus.

Wheeler said the county has to approve a bidding process and everything is done through the state. At this time, a timeline for the vehicle has not been set.

<strong>CONSOLIDATED VEHICLE PROCUREMENT</strong>

The program helps smaller transit agencies navigate the red tape of the public bidding process while ensuring their vehicles meet federal requirements and specifications.

“Seniors and individuals with disabilities often face challenges in accessing transportation assistance that meet their needs,” said State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, who supported the three entities in the 40th District receiving funding.

“The funding for these new vehicles will go a long way in ensuring we are expanding transportation options that will provide better accessibility for these populations.”

For more information on the Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2wjwcdnh" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2wjwcdnh</a>.

Thresholds will receive an ADA accessible vehicle with a wheelchair lift and other ADA accommodations through the IDOT Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program valued at up to $115,000.

"This is a replacement for an aging paratransit vehicle we acquired in 2006 that we will discontinue from use. The new vehicle will accommodate up to 11 passengers," said Thresholds Vice President of Public Relations & Marketing Emily Moen.

Thresholds uses this vehicle to transport clients to and from medical appointments, social outings, shopping trips and group events. Though Thresholds has three other standard passenger vans, they are not able to accommodate clients that use wheelchairs or have other mobility concerns that prohibit them from using a vehicle with a high step up.

Moen said that Thresholds serves clients with serious mental illnesses and substance use conditions. People who live with serious mental illnesses often have a variety of co-occurring physical health conditions and disabilities.

"Our overall goal is to provide wraparound services and supports that allow our clients to live independently, with a rich and fully integrated community life. The new vehicle will support this goal by allowing clients to fully access community life in Kankakee and access a wider range of healthcare providers than they would otherwise be able to.

"It's a wonderful asset to our program in Kankakee and we're very grateful for the opportunity to better serve our clients and our community."