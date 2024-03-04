KCC hosting informational session for Lifelong Learning Institute

An informational session for spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be from 10 a.m. to noon on March 22 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

The guest speakers will be Justin Caldwell and Jolene Boothe from Sweet Darren’s, a local bakery and ice cream establishment. They will talk about Sweet Darren’s vision, growth, and future.

“Sweet Darren’s is an amazing organization that empowers people with disabilities,” said Deb Hoyer-Denson, KCC director of continuing education programs, in a news release. “They spread happiness through mouthwatering treats and meaningful employment.”

The Lifelong Learning Institute at KCC offers affordable, high-quality, non-credit classes that take place in an environment that fosters participation. Registration and course information will be available at the kick-off event. The event is free and open to the public. The classes are non-credit, continuing education, open to people ages 50 and older.

The classes focus on different intellectual and cultural topics, and vary from a few hours to several meetings. In-person and Live Webinar options are offered, and prices also vary. More than 20 classes for spring 2024 are priced at $20 or less.

For more information, or to find out the latest course offerings, go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/lli" target="_blank">kcc.edu/lli</a> or phone 815-802-8206. To be added to the program mailing list, email <a href="mailto:dhdenson@kcc.edu" target="_blank">dhdenson@kcc.edu</a> or phone 815-802-8206.

An information session about Kankakee Community College’s Fast Path transfer degree program will be at 6 p.m. March 13 at the KCC Miner South Extension Center in Watseka.

The Fast Path Program uses a set schedule of two classes a week for students to earn an associate in arts transfer degree in two years in Watseka. New classes begin every eight weeks. The course sequence is prearranged, taking the uncertainty out of scheduling.

“The seventh group of Fast Path students will begin classes this fall,” said Nancy Schunke, the fast path adviser at the South Extension Center. “Fast Path students have a support system they can rely on. We mentor, guide and coach each student and give them the tools they need to be successful, including a new laptop.”

“Fast Path allows me to pursue my associate degree in a timely fashion,” said Ben Storm, a current program student. “It also made it easy to adjust to college.”

The program admits a maximum of 20 students each fall.

“I was uncertain about my future plans and the Fast Path staff helped me set goals so I could get started on my career path,” said Mason Conrad, who is also a current Fast Path student. “I feel very catered to.”

Applications are now being accepted, and classes begin in August.

For questions or to reserve a seat at the information session, contact Schunke at <a href="mailto:nschunke@kcc.edu" target="_blank">nschunke@kcc.edu</a> or phone 815-802-8784.