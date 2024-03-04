Kankakee County Coroner's Office, state police investigate two fatal crashes

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Troop 5 continue to investigate two separate fatal crashes that occurred Sunday in Kankakee County.

The first incident occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Interstate 57 near the northbound 319-mile marker in Manteno, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said in a press release.

A 2023 Nissan Sentra driven by Javier Garcia, 21, of Cicero, left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in a field.

Garcia was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene at 3:45 a.m.

The second fatal crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. near 10013 East Illinois Highway 1-17 in Momence and involved three vehicles, the press release said.

The preliminary investigation indicates a westbound 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Evan T. Wood, 21, of Momence, crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound Ford Focus head-on. A second Harley Davidson motorcycle was also involved.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:18 p.m.

The occupants of the Ford Focus and second Harley Davidson were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Autopsies on both individuals were performed Monday.