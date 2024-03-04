Heard on the Street: Gemini Giant up for auction, Glo bingo fundraisers on deck

Wilmington’s tallest resident is up for sale.

The Gemini Giant statue watches over The Launching Pad restaurant on Historic Route 66.

The restaurant is closed and up for sale.

On March 20, the auction is to begin at 1 p.m. with the opening bid at $100,000.

Last week, the owner of the Giant and the restaurant, Holly Barker, posted a video on social media. Barker said she is auctioning off only the Gemini Man and its trademark rights.

“I want this junk off my property,” Barker said. “… If the Gemini Giant doesn’t sell; it will be destroyed.”

Barker and her then partner, Tully Garrett, purchased The Launching Pad in 2019. Two years later, after an extensive overhaul, the restaurant reopened.

But it was rocky going from there.

Last November, Barker announced on social media that the restaurant was for sale for $1.4 million.

A Wilmington resident, Ryan Jandura, started a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 to purchase the Gemini Giant and move it to another location along Route 66 in Wilmington.

<strong>FUNDRAISING WITH BINGO</strong>

It’s not your grandmother’s bingo night.

Glo Bingo events offer the beloved game with a twist — blacklights, glow sticks and fun music.

Also known as Cosmic Bingo, the concept has proven popular for area nonprofit Clove Alliance — which provides hope and healing for survivors of sexual violence — which has historically sold out its past events. The next Clove Cosmic Bingo event is set for 4:30-10 p.m. March 22 at Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee.

The organization posted to its Facebook page that tickets already are selling fast. Tickets are $35 each (plus fees for online purchase) and the proceeds benefit the organization that services Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://clovealliance.ticketleap.com/cosmic-bingo" target="_blank">clovealliance.ticketleap.com/cosmic-bingo</a>.

Getting in on the Glo Bingo fun is Kankakee Area Career Center, who is hosting its first-ever Glo fundraiser on April 11 at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Running from 5:30-10 p.m., the proceeds from the event will benefit student scholarships for KACC. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door if any remain. The cost for a reserved table of eight is $320.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/49x0Bkf" target="_blank">bit.ly/49x0Bkf</a>.

