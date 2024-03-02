Opponents spar at auditor forum hosted by Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP

KANKAKEE — It didn’t come to point where they took their gloves off, but Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee and challenger Colton Ekhoff sparred for a few rounds on Thursday in the NAACP Auditor Forum at the Kankakee Public Library.

Lee and Ekhoff will face off in the March 19 Republican Party Primary election.

Three major issues surfaced during the nearly hour-long forum in front of an audience of about 60 people, and those were transparency, office hours and Lee’s ongoing lawsuit against the county.

Ekhoff said the auditor’s office is transparent when he gives the reports, goes through monthly claims and recommends payments. Ekhoff continually pounded the issue that Lee isn’t in the county building during normal business hours and that he holds another job with the state of Illinois.

“The processes in county government are transparent,” he said. “Could they be better? Everything could be better. At the end of the day, everything could be better in county government and in every government. So I would be more accountable because I would actually show up to work. I would actually show up and have conversations with people, and I would show up to those meetings.”

Lee countered that he is accountable and has a serious commitment to the taxpayers in his representation. Lee, now seeking his third term, has been Kankakee County auditor since December 2016.

“When it comes to transparency, there are many ways to increase transparency,” he said. “One of the things that I started early on was the quarterly town hall meetings that we used to have. I want to start those back up.

“The issue that we had the last couple years was a thing called COVID, the global pandemic that we dealt with, so we weren’t able to continue that activity. I would like to start those back up and invite people to come and hear directly from their county auditor or any other county officials who may be interested to present what’s going on in county government.”

<strong>OFFICE HOURS</strong>

Ekhoff, of Grant Park, said if he’s elected, he will work 40 hours a week in the auditor’s office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The auditor should be there the same hours as every other elected official,” he said. “The sheriff shows up for his duty, same as the coroner, same as the treasurer, same as the county clerk. All the other elected officials show up for those hours. It’s a full-time position, and it’s paid a full-time salary.”

The auditor’s salary is $70,899.

Lee, of Kankakee, said he will have a work schedule that allows him to be there as needed during regular business hours.

“But until the lawsuit is settled and successfully completed, I will remain in my current schedule where I work with limited exposure to the defendants,” he said.

Lee added that through technology he’s able to do his job remotely as needed with the use of a laptop computer.

<strong>LEE’S LAWSUIT</strong>

Lee was asked to explain, in general terms, what his lawsuit with the county is about and what’s the legal status.

Lee said the suit is about four basic tenets.

• First — did the county board have the legal authority to separate the elected office of auditor from the finance department?

• Second — has the board perpetuated the separation of the auditor’s office and impeded the duty powers and functions of the office?

• Third — has the county board restricted the county auditor’s office through use of the budget?

• Fourth — should the county board rescind their resolution and restore the office to where it legally belongs?

“Those are the four basic questions of that lawsuit,” Lee said. “Where it stands now, there is a date … in May where it’s supposed to be another pretrial conference to hopefully come to a negotiated agreement.

“I haven’t seen what the correspondence has been, so I can’t speak to where we are right now. I know where we were a few months ago was not close enough, so the lawsuit has continued,” Lee said.

Ekhoff said if he’s elected, he will continue the lawsuit because the taxpayers deserve a legal remedy. He said Lee is suing the county in the official capacity as auditor and not Jake Lee as an individual.

“We need to know what needs to be in the finance department and what needs to be in the auditor’s office,” Ekhoff said. “That is my commitment to you the voters here.”

Ekhoff added that the split between the auditor’s functions and the finance department was created in 2004 — two administrations ago.

Ekhoff said Lee is using the lawsuit as an excuse for not working with the current administration and again hammered on the point that Lee isn’t in the office enough because he’s working another full-time job.

“If you say he’s working at the county, he’s not there enough,” Ekhoff said.

Lee said that the county has impeded the auditor’s office for more than 20 years.

“No one cared until Jake Lee came along and started making noise,” Lee said. “That is a fact. … I am committed to restoring that office to where it legally belongs by state statutes. Other people are not happy with that. And that’s OK, but that’s my position on it.”