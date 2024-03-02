KLASEY: A new hospital for Kankakee

On the evening of Oct. 13, 1960, the Kankakee County Hospital Committee said goodbye to the Stewards Foundation, ending an almost two-year-long relationship that had failed to produce a much-needed and much-desired new hospital for the community.

In its Oct. 14 edition, the Kankakee Daily Journal reported the committee “took action to sever all relations with the Stewards Foundation in regard to the latter building and operating a hospital in the Kankakee Community.”

The relationship with the foundation, a not-for-profit organization that operated four hospitals, had begun in January 1959, when it was invited to build a 100- to 150-bed hospital in Kankakee. An intensive two-month local fundraising drive resulted in pledges of approximately $800,000 as the community’s share of the estimated $2.5 million hospital cost.

Progress toward building the hospital was disappointingly slow; although a site had been acquired, no steps toward construction were visible. James G. Schneider, chairman of the Kankakee County Hospital Committee, told the Kankakee Daily Journal that “the experiences with the foundation were nothing but inaction, delays, etc.”

The same Journal edition carried the welcome news that the hospital project was still alive: “Construction of a 90-bed community-type hospital (with a maximum capacity of 114 beds) is the new aim of the Kankakee County Hospital Committee, Inc.,” it noted in a page one article. “The plan for financing the new community hospital will include use of the $800,000 pledged by residents of the area in the new hospital fund drive the summer of 1959; the seeking of federal funds through the Hill-Burton grants and the borrowing of the remainder of the money needed.”

The proposed hospital would have 24 single-occupancy rooms and 33 rooms with two beds, for a total of 90, but could accommodate 114 patients if the single occupancy rooms were converted to two-bed rooms. Estimated cost for the hospital was $1,724,400.

A Chicago-based hospital consulting firm hired by the committee in August had presented three possible programs — one for a facility with 60 beds, one with 90, and one with 100. “The firm’s recommendation that the 90-bed program would be best suited for Kankakee with the finances it has available was concurred in by the committee,” reported the Daily Journal.

After announcing plans for the new hospital in late October, the committee moved swiftly to start the development process. On Nov. 1, 1960, it retained an Iowa architectural firm to begin preparing drawings. The Kankakee firm of Turner and Witt was added as associate architects for the building.

Although the Stewards Hospital had been planned for a site at Entrance Avenue and Williams Street, the Kankakee County Hospital Committee determined that Stewards property was not adequate for their planned facility. The site they chose in 1961 for the new hospital was a 10-acre wooded tract between Illinois Route 113 and the Kankakee River, north of Bird Park. Brothers Len and Burrell Small sold seven acres of the site to the committee at $4,000 per acre, and donated three additional acres.

<strong>RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL</strong>

On Nov. 16, 1961, the hospital — though still a project in the architectural drawing stage — gained an identity: it was named “Riverside Hospital.” The name (which would be altered in 1977 to “Riverside Medical Center”) was chosen from a large number submitted by county residents.

More than 200 spectators gathered on the wooded hospital site in May 1962, to witness the formal groundbreaking for Riverside. Construction contracts totaling just under $2 million had been let earlier in the spring for a hospital with 154 beds, an increase over the originally planned 90. Construction work soon began, and by the end of the year, was about 25% complete. The building was sufficiently enclosed that work could continue through the winter.

The man who would be “the face of Riverside” for the next 30 years arrived in Kankakee in early January 1963. Robert G. Miller of Ishpeming, Michigan, was chosen from a field of more than 100 applicants to become the administrator of the new hospital. A veteran hospital executive, Miller suggested important changes in the under-construction facility, and worked to develop Riverside’s medical and administrative staffs.

An organization involving hundreds of Kankakee County women, the Riverside Auxiliary, has contributed more than $4.5 million to the hospital since it was formed in 1961. Its first fundraising event, a soft drink and hotdog stand operated during Downtown Sidewalk Days in July 1961, brought in $196 dollars. The Auxiliary’s initial hospital pledge was $12,500. In addition to raising funds for hospital equipment and programs, the auxiliary’s local groups (called “twigs”) operated the hospital gift shop and provided services to patients and their family members.

On Jan. 11, 1964, more than a decade after the Chamber of Commerce cited a “dire need” for increased hospital capacity, Kankakee’s brand-new Riverside Hospital opened its doors. Speaking to a crowd packed into the hospital’s lobby for dedication ceremonies, James Schneider, president of Riverside’s Board of Trustees, declared, “You, the people of this Kankakee area, have brought about this greatest of all true community projects by generosity of time, work, and dollars, and by faith in yourselves, your fellow citizens, and your God!”

The dedication and two-day open house at the new hospital drew a crowd (despite severe winter weather) of an estimated 5,000 visitors. They toured the patient rooms, labs, operating rooms, emergency department, cafeteria and other facilities on the first floor of the two-story structure. The second floor, housing the pediatric unit and treatment rooms, would open a month later.

Riverside Hospital’s first patient, the Rev. Melvin W. Myers, checked in on Jan. 22, 1964. Before the day ended, he was joined by 16 other patients. By the end of its first year, the hospital served approximately 5,000 people.

Last month, Riverside Medical Center celebrated its 60th anniversary with a rededication ceremony. David Jaffe, the longest-serving member of the hospital board, noted, “What started with a one-story hospital in 1964 has now grown to 45 facilities. From its humble beginnings, Riverside is now Kankakee County’s largest employer, with a staff of some 3,000.”

The land now occupied by Riverside’s medical office building and parking garage, on the west side of Illinois 113, was once a large farm field devoted to a specialty crop. What was that crop?

Answer: Rhubarb, also known as “pie plant.” In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Kankakee’s Small family was the state’s largest grower of rhubarb. The field on Illinois 113 was used to raise “pie plant” until at least the 1930s.