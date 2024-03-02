County enjoying budget surplus as Fiscal Year 2023 sees over $12M

KANKAKEE — When it comes to Kankakee County finances, its focus is looking forward and not back.

For the fifth straight year, the county has realized a surplus in its general fund at the end of the fiscal year which ended on Nov. 30.

The county’s general fund for Fiscal Year 2023 had a surplus of $12,570,109, which is an increase of nearly $4 million from 2022’s $8,579,227.

That 2022 surplus was the most the county has seen since there was a $5.1 million surplus in 2008 before finances starting trending down.

“It’s all great news,” said Steve McCarty, county finance director, at Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting. “But there’s a number of different ways to look at fund balances. You look at it from a percentage basis, it’s nearly 30% of our operation. If you take that and divide out, our operation divided by 12, it’s three and half million [dollars] a month, roughly, it takes to transact.”

McCarty said what’s in the general fund balance now would cover roughly three and half months of operating expenses, hypothetically, if you looked at that amount as an emergency fund, much like households have been recommended to have by financial planners.

“It’s way better than what it was, obviously, but we could argue that we’re not really at the proper emergency fund level yet,” he said.

The general fund at the end of FY2019 had just more than $1.5 million in its coffers, but that ended six straight years of deficits from 2013-18. In FY2016, the county was in the red to the tune of $4,896,718 in the general fund and a negative $4 million between the three major funds — general, tort and pension.

Finance Committee Chairman Colton Ekhoff said everybody worked hard to get the county on solid financial ground.

“If you look at … in 2016, $4 million [in the red] between the three major funds and to have $25 million swing doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “It’s a kudos to everybody that’s been here, dug through the trenches in 2016 and to today.”

The county’s two other main funds — tort and pension — are also in good standing. The tort [legal liability] fund for FY2023 was at $2,313,401, and the pension fund is at $5,714,441 for a total fund balance of $20,597,951 for the three funds.

“It’s all great news again,” McCarty said. “Congratulations for everyone involved. It’s a lot of teamwork, a lot of effort overall.”

McCarty said the teamwork involves Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, the whole board, the finance committee and all the elected officials, especially the sheriff’s department staff for the bed rental at Jerome Combs Detention Center and for all county employees.

“Everybody has participated,” he said. “For those that were here during that dip in that graph, a time everybody I doubt will ever forget that time that we [were in the red]. I will never forget it, and I hope the lessons learned will never be forgotten.”

<strong>CANNABIS TAX</strong>

Kankakee County has also benefitted from sales and use tax generated from the sales of recreational marijuana, which was legalized in Illinois in 2020. Counties began receiving cannabis use tax from the state in 2021 even if they didn’t have dispensaries.

The state was distributing use tax to each county based on a population formula. Kankakee County received $39,711 in cannabis use tax in 2021 and $45,583 in FY2022. It dipped to $42,204, $3,379 less than the year before, in FY2023.

Kankakee County’s first cannabis dispensary opened in late March of 2023 on Locke Drive in Bradley. The county received $29,139 in cannabis sales tax in FY2023. The highest monthly mark was $5,072 in November of 2023. The county got $4,927 in January of 2024. The county sales tax is 3%.

A marijuana dispensary opened recently in Kankakee and another one in Bradley will open soon, so the sales tax could likely increase in 2024.