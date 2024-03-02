Alpacas set to join Perry Farm animals

Kathleen Dummer was looking for something to do after she retired from her career as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service approximately 14 years ago.

Dummer learned about a seminar on raising alpacas.

Intrigued, she attended.

“I really liked it,” Dummer recalled earlier this week after donating two of her herd of 22 alpacas to Bourbonnais Township Park District.

“It has been an experience.”

The animals are expected to arrive at Perry Farm before the end of March.

Now 81 years old and losing her full-time helpers — Justin Eaton and his partner, Ashley Conrad, both from nearby in Indiana — Dummer is winding down her Paca Park Place located on five acres in northeastern Kankakee County.

Dummer explained it was during a recent visit with her doctor where she got the idea to donate two registered alpacas to the park district’s array of farm animals at Perry Farm, located on South Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

“My doctor said his granddaughters like going to see the animals. He said I should donate a couple,” Dummer said. “Alpacas are gentle and they like the little ones [children].”

Later in March, BTPD Park Board President Dave Zinanni said two small male alpacas — Eeyore and Poppy — will become residents of the farm.

“We went and looked at them. They are awesome,” Zinanni said Tuesday after the board of commissioners approved the donation.

They join small horses, goats, sheep and a potbelly pig.

According to the Alpaca Owners Association, alpacas can live with other livestock provided the following points are considered:

First — is there any physical danger living with other livestock?

Second — is there any emotional or physical stress that could result as a consequence of living with other livestock?

Third — are there shared parasites and/or illnesses between alpacas and other livestock?

Zinanni said if there are problems, Dummer will take them back.

According to the Alpaca Owners Association, alpacas are raised for their soft and luxurious fleece (fiber).

Each shearing produces roughly five to 10 pounds of fleece per animal, per year. This fleece, often compared to cashmere, can be turned into a wide array of products from yarn and apparel to tapestries and blankets.

The shearing takes place in May.

“When they lose that fleece, you don’t recognize them. They are about half their size,” Dummer said.

Zinanni said the farm animals they have bring plenty of school children and families to visit them.

“The [alpacas] should be a wonderful addition for those who visit,” Zinanni said.

<strong>What do alpacas eat?</strong>

Alpacas mainly eat grass or hay. They consume approximately two pounds per 125 pounds of body weight or approximately 1.5% of the animal’s body weight daily in hay or fresh pasture.

<strong>How are alpacas different from llamas?</strong>

While closely related, llamas are much larger, about twice the size of an alpaca, with a weight range of 250 to 450 pounds. Alpacas weigh between 120 to 200 pounds. Llamas are primarily used for packing or for guarding herds of sheep or alpacas, whereas alpacas are primarily raised for their soft and luxurious fleece.

<strong>Is it OK to have just one alpaca?</strong>

No. Alpacas have very strong herd instincts and need the companionship of other alpacas to thrive, preferably three or more. Alpacas are livestock, and should not be treated as house pets.

<strong>How long do alpacas live?</strong>

Generally, around 15 to 20 years. The longest documented lifespan of an alpaca is 28 years.

Source: Alpaca Owners Association