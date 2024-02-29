Manteno man arrested for child pornography

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Manteno man with possession of child pornography.

The Attorney General’s office charged Nicholas Sharp, 38, in Kankakee County Circuit Court with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Sharp is currently detained at the Kankakee County Jail. He is slated to be in court today.

The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

“These charges highlight the importance of my office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in holding alleged perpetrators accountable for exploiting children,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with law enforcement to investigate these heinous crimes.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search Monday of Sharp’s residence in the 10000 block of North State Route 50 in Manteno.

Sharp was arrested after investigators found evidence of child pornography. The Tri-County Stolen Auto Task Force and Kankakee County Animal Control also provided assisted.

“In [Monday’s] warrant execution, the seamless cooperation and collaboration among law enforcement agencies exemplified the dedication to safeguarding our communities,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said.

“Through their coordinated efforts, culminating in the apprehension of this defendant on 10 counts of possessing child pornography, agents from the Illinois Attorney General’s office, alongside local investigators, have demonstrated the power of unified action in combating heinous crimes and protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

The Attorney General’s office is co-prosecuting the case with Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s office.