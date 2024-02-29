Joyce, Earling spar 40th issues

KANKAKEE — Two years removed from his re-election to the Illinois State Senate, Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, will square off with a first-time candidate, Kimberly Earling, of Braidwood.

While the district remains the same, the candidates for the Democratic Party nomination are vastly different and taking front and center is a clear difference between the benefits of a China-based company, Gotion, setting up a massive electric vehicle battery plant in northern Kankakee County.

Earling, 48, a 19-year resident of the Will County community of Braidwood, is opposed to massive state grants and tax breaks being given to a company coming from a communist country. It is unclear whether Gotion has any ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Earling said the 1.5-million-square-foot plant, which has pledged a $2-billion investment and to eventually employ some 2,600, receiving government benefits when so many people throughout the state are in need of help.

In particular, she noted, small businesses are faltering due to harsh economic times and competition from online merchants.

Aqua Illinois, the region’s Kankakee-based water supplier, she said has struggled to provide safe drinking water to University Park, yet more Kankakee River water will be required at the Manteno plant.

“The [incentive] money could have been better spent on Black and Hispanic communities,” she said.

Joyce noted more than once this is a development which can infuse the area with jobs, good wages and a better way of life, leading to more housing development and growth.

“It’s 2,600 jobs. These people have homes, shop at grocery stores. … Two weeks ago there was a job fair and 400 people showed up,” he said. “You’re telling me people don’t want this?”

Earling countered there are no guarantees Kankakee County people will find employment there. She noted many jobs created by the ComEd nuclear power plant near Braidwood went to people from outside of the region.

Joyce, 61, a lifelong Essex resident, has held the 40th District seat, which represents portions of Kankakee, Grundy, Will and Cook counties, since November 2019.

In the November 2022 general election, Joyce defeated Braidwood resident Philip Nagel, 35,114 to 29,390 for the two-year seat.

<strong>DRUG OVERDOSE</strong>

A farmer, Joyce, answering a question regarding the growing mixture of agriculture, residential and business development, said this is an issue which has been growing for years and is one in need of continuous attention.

Earling, a University Park transportation company account specialist and a Braidwood Planning & Zoning Commission member, said she never gave much thought to entering politics.

Her course in life changed when her then-22-year-old daughter, at the time seven months pregnant, died in November 2018 of a fentanyl overdose.

She has become more and more involved in the legal and governmental process to stem the tide of such painful events.

“I never thought my path in life would be a political life,” she said at the one-hour forum at the Kankakee Public Library. “I’m focused for standing up for those voices.”

She described Illinois as having an “outrageous” drug problem and noted the 40th District suffers as well. “We need the power of the people to shape our destiny.”

<strong>MIGRANTS HERE</strong>

On the subject of migrants being brought in Illinois from southern states, there is a need for a more public stance on immigration status. She said Illinois is taking a significant hit with more than 30,000 migrants being transported here from countries far south of the Land of Lincoln.

“We are taking a hard hit. I would like to see more options. Not allowing them access to more services if they are not going about this the right way,” she said.

Joyce said while much can be done, he knows migrants cannot be left to walk district streets with a sheet wrapped around them and flip flops as footwear.

“It’s a discussion which needs to be had,” he said.