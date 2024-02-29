Jobs, migrants dominate 79th forum

Jobs, migrants and high taxes were three top issues facing candidates in the 79th District Democratic Party political forum.

Three of the four candidates were on hand. Limestone Township resident Dylan Mill, on the primary ballot, was not in attendance Tuesday at the Kankakee Public Library where the debate, hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, was attended by more than 60 residents.

The winner of the March 19 primary will then face Republican State Rep. Jackie Haas, a two-term rep from Bourbonnais, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Candidates Genevra Walters, the retiring Kankakee School District 111 superintendent, Robert Ellington-Snipes, a District 18 Kankakee County Board member, and Billy Morgan, a Monee Township trustee, faced questions regarding their plans as a state representative within the Illinois General Assembly beginning in January.

<strong>JOBS</strong>

While Kankakee County has an unemployment rate higher than the state and national averages, Ellington-Snipes said that fact is deceiving. He said there are jobs here, many jobs, and they are simply unfilled.

“We have jobs everywhere. We have to retain workers. We have jobs all over the place,” he said.

He added that those whose skill set does not allow them to be employed, need to go to Kankakee Community College, where programs are held to retrain workers who are seeking employment.

“I believe Kankakee County is up and coming. When I see ‘help wanted’ signs, there are jobs. People need to be retrained,” he said.

Walters agreed with Ellington-Snipes while adding communities need to figure out how to support families at the same time workers are going through this training transition.

Morgan noted the Manteno-based Gotion manufacturing site, where batteries for electric vehicles will be produced, is just an example of how the labor market is improving. Gotion has stated once at full capacity, the site will employ 2,600.

Recently reported unemployment figures noted Kankakee County’s unemployment rate was 5.9% for its 51,855-member workforce. The state’s rate is 4.2% and the national average is 3.5%.

Like Ellington-Snipes, county officials said jobs are available, but getting some people to seek work can be difficult.

Walters said getting people ready for open jobs can be challenging. She said the education system can aid by teaching job skills.

Morgan said college is simply not for everyone. Greater educational investment is needed in teaching the trades.

“There are all different types of avenues for jobs,” Morgan said.

<strong>MIGRANTS</strong>

With migrants coming into Illinois, more than 30,000 in the past several months according to recent reports, it is a situation in need of discussion.

Could Illinois become a “Sanctuary State,” meaning incoming migrants would be allowed in any region?

The candidates were not ready to jump on board with such an idea.

Walters said there is the simple matter of financial resources needed to support this endeavor.

The state budget is ready to commit $182 million toward this issue, in the budget proposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Walters’ concern is communities would begin fighting for money to deal with an issue they had nothing to do with regarding its creation.

But, she added, “I have no problem with Illinois becoming a sanctuary state.”

Morgan said sanctuary state status is simply political.

“What is happening is inhumane. This is a federal issue: migrants and border. The federal government needs to act,” Morgan said.

Ellington-Snipes agreed on the border issue. He said the safety of the border not only deals with Mexico and Canada, but waterways as well.

Regarding the $182 million of budget monies for migrant issues, the candidates wondered what access, what formula would be used and how the 79th District would access it.

“Don’t put communities where they are fighting for resources,” Walters said. “It’s not just migrants, but our homeless as well. Let’s not neglect another set of citizens. We want everyone to be able to live a safe, healthy life.”

<strong>TAXES</strong>

The issue of the ever-increasing tax burden on Illinoisans was raised.

The candidates expressed concerns about state taxpayer money being used to help ownership of professional sports franchises — notably the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears — to construct new stadiums.

“I support tax dollars supporting youth programs,” Walters said. She said such programs can help reduce gun violence. “The money needs to go to local programs.”

Ellington-Snipes said the Bears and White Sox are healthy organizations. They can build their own stadiums, he said.

“Our [tax] dollars need to go to building our infrastructure,” Snipes said.

Morgan said he likes the White Sox, “but I like the taxpayers more.”

“What are we doing here?” he asked. “We are talking about building a new stadium for the White Sox.”

Whichever candidate will square off with Haas will soon be determined. Walters said in her closing statement it is hard to determine what communities need before they determine how to access resources.

“What I see is people struggling to pivot [through education and retraining] and I can pivot,” she said.

During the Ellington-Snipes closing statement, the Ray Charles rendition of “America the Beautiful” through the candidate’s smartphone served as a backdrop.

“I never sold out my character” for a chance to serve the people, he said. “Thank you, Ray.”