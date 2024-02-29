Fire displaces Bradley business, $500K in damages to IFOG vape shop

BRADLEY — A Bradley business sustained an estimated $500,000 in damages following a fire Saturday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., firefighters from Bradley with aid from Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno and Momence fire departments were dispatched to IFOG Vape and Smokes located in the 300 block of South Kennedy Drive, Bradley Fire Chief Don Kaderabek said.

The fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m.

Kaderabek said there were no occupants when firefighters arrived on scene.

The 911 call came from store personnel. They told investigators they heard a pop prior to the fire, Kaderabek said.

Investigators from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

The business is temporarily closed.

IFOG Vapes and Smokes said on its Facebook page customers could visit their sister store, 5 Star Tobacco, at 924 N. Convent Street in Bourbonnais.

IFOG Vapes and Smokes is one of three businesses occupying the building. While they each have their own roof, they share an attic, Kaderabek said.

Premier Truck Accessories, located next door to IFOG Vapes and Smokes, sustained smoke and water damage.

The other business, Furniture Liquidators, is located two doors south of IFOG Vapes and Smokes.