BTPD board makes three appointments

BRADLEY — The Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Directors approved three appointments during Tuesday’s meeting.

The announcement came along with a new organizational chart.

Amanda Langlois, the park district’s executive assistant, human resource and Freedom of Information officer, was appointed deputy director. She has been with the park district since 2013.

Cherie Smolkovich, the park district’s community outreach and marketing director, was appointed director of recreation and marketing.

Smolkovich has been with the park district since 2021.

Kelli Brza, who was in charge of the accounting and human resources, was appointed director of finance and personnel.

Brza has been with the BTPD since 2007.

They join Director of Parks and Facilities Mike Crews as part of the administration team.

Interim Executive Director John Wilson said he received input from all park district employees and the common thread was knowing who they could go to get answers or direction.

“I see what these guys do every day. They are respected by the staff so this should be a morale booster,” Wilson said after the meeting.

The salaries for all three are still being finalized, Wilson said.

<strong>COMMISSIONER TERMS</strong>

Commissioners agreed by a 4-0 vote to change the number of years members serve in a term from six years to four years.

The first four-year term board seats will come with the 2027 municipal election.

More park districts are changing from six years to four years because it has been difficult to get people to run due to the lengthy commitment.