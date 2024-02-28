Road to Recovery: Volunteer drivers sought to assist local cancer patients

Volunteers are being sought to drive Kankakee County patients to cancer treatments.

The program, Road to Recovery, is a longtime service of the American Cancer Society, but it has not been used often enough in the area because volunteers have been hard to come by.

Peggy Sue Munday, of Bradley, who is a cancer survivor herself, is coordinating the local effort in Kankakee County.

Volunteers must be between the ages of 18 and 80. The assignment is strictly to drive patients to cancer treatments or cancer physicians. There are no shopping trips or detours allowed. For reasons of liability, the patient must be able to get himself or herself into the car without assistance.

Munday realized how important the program was when she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer years ago. Her husband, Ed, long remembered locally as a radio broadcaster, accompanied her to treatments, often driving. Ed passed away four years go.

But Peggy recalls how important it was for her to have support.

What do people do, she asks, when they don’t have anyone to drive them?

Prospective volunteers must pass a background check, have a valid driver’s license, a good driver’s record and watch a 20-minute training video. There is no reimbursement of any kind. The work is entirely voluntary. Interested persons can call Munday at 815-922-2079.

The rides are strictly within Kankakee County. You will be transporting county residents to one of the local cancer centers or to their local physician.

Munday explained the program at the regular meeting of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club on Monday.